Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKareena Kapoor Loses Cool During Outing With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh At Wankhede Stadium

Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool During Outing With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh At Wankhede Stadium

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, and Ibrahim, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan attended an IPL match with family.
  • Video shows Kareena visibly irritated by crowd selfies.
  • She questioned Saif Ali Khan about the situation.
  • The family then entered a lift to escape.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted enjoying a family outing at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where she attended a cricket match with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The family was seen cheering for the Mumbai Indians (MI) while dressed in team jerseys. However, one clip from the match day has gone viral on social media, and fans are curious about who she got visibly irritated with. 

Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool: Video

While most clips showed the family having a good time, one particular video has gone viral for a different reason. In the video, Kareena Kapoor is seen waiting for the lift with her family when she appears visibly irritated as a crowd gathers around them, taking selfies.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Sees Its Lowest Monday Ever, Ranveer Singh’s Film Mints Just Rs 5.20 Cr On Day 26

Although it is not clear what exactly triggered her or whether she got angry at one of her staffers, the situation seems to make her uncomfortable.

At one point in the video, Kareena appears to lose her cool and is heard asking Saif Ali Khan, “What is happening?”

Moments later, the family enters the lift and moves away from the crowd.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

IPL 2026

The outing comes during the ongoing IPL 2026 season, which began on March 28 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB won the opening match by six wickets.

ALSO READ| Yuzvendra Chahal’s New ‘Love Interest’? Actor Shows Private Chat In Viral Video

In recent fixtures, RCB defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs, while SRH had a 57-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Today’s match is scheduled between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spotted?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, attending a cricket match with her family.

Which team was Kareena Kapoor Khan's family cheering for?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family were seen cheering for the Mumbai Indians (MI) team.

What caused a viral video of Kareena Kapoor Khan?

A viral video showed Kareena Kapoor Khan appearing visibly irritated by a crowd gathering for selfies while she was waiting for a lift.

What is the current status of the IPL season?

The IPL 2026 season is ongoing. The opening match was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Taimur Jeh Wankhede Stadium Saif Ali Khan Ibrahim
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool During Outing With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh At Wankhede Stadium
Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool During Outing With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh At Wankhede Stadium
Celebrities
Hridaynath Mangeshkar To Build Asia’s Largest Hospital In Honour Of Asha Bhosle-Lata Mangeshkar
Hridaynath Mangeshkar To Build Asia’s Largest Hospital In Honour Of Asha Bhosle-Lata Mangeshkar
Celebrities
Ranveer Singh And Mohammed Siraj Comfort Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle’s Funeral | Watch Viral Videos
Ranveer Singh And Mohammed Siraj Comfort Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle’s Funeral | Watch Viral Videos
Celebrities
When Asha Bhosle Said Comparisons With Lata Mangeshkar 'Caused Pain', Affected Their Bond
When Asha Bhosle Said Comparisons With Lata Mangeshkar 'Caused Pain', Affected Their Bond
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget