Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, attending a cricket match with her family.
Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool During Outing With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh At Wankhede Stadium
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, and Ibrahim, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
- Kareena Kapoor Khan attended an IPL match with family.
- Video shows Kareena visibly irritated by crowd selfies.
- She questioned Saif Ali Khan about the situation.
- The family then entered a lift to escape.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted enjoying a family outing at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where she attended a cricket match with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The family was seen cheering for the Mumbai Indians (MI) while dressed in team jerseys. However, one clip from the match day has gone viral on social media, and fans are curious about who she got visibly irritated with.
Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool: Video
While most clips showed the family having a good time, one particular video has gone viral for a different reason. In the video, Kareena Kapoor is seen waiting for the lift with her family when she appears visibly irritated as a crowd gathers around them, taking selfies.
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Although it is not clear what exactly triggered her or whether she got angry at one of her staffers, the situation seems to make her uncomfortable.
At one point in the video, Kareena appears to lose her cool and is heard asking Saif Ali Khan, “What is happening?”
Moments later, the family enters the lift and moves away from the crowd.
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IPL 2026
The outing comes during the ongoing IPL 2026 season, which began on March 28 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB won the opening match by six wickets.
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In recent fixtures, RCB defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs, while SRH had a 57-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Today’s match is scheduled between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where was Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spotted?
Which team was Kareena Kapoor Khan's family cheering for?
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family were seen cheering for the Mumbai Indians (MI) team.
What caused a viral video of Kareena Kapoor Khan?
A viral video showed Kareena Kapoor Khan appearing visibly irritated by a crowd gathering for selfies while she was waiting for a lift.
What is the current status of the IPL season?
The IPL 2026 season is ongoing. The opening match was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.