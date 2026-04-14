Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor Khan attended an IPL match with family.

Video shows Kareena visibly irritated by crowd selfies.

She questioned Saif Ali Khan about the situation.

The family then entered a lift to escape.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted enjoying a family outing at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where she attended a cricket match with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The family was seen cheering for the Mumbai Indians (MI) while dressed in team jerseys. However, one clip from the match day has gone viral on social media, and fans are curious about who she got visibly irritated with.

Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool: Video

While most clips showed the family having a good time, one particular video has gone viral for a different reason. In the video, Kareena Kapoor is seen waiting for the lift with her family when she appears visibly irritated as a crowd gathers around them, taking selfies.

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Although it is not clear what exactly triggered her or whether she got angry at one of her staffers, the situation seems to make her uncomfortable.

At one point in the video, Kareena appears to lose her cool and is heard asking Saif Ali Khan, “What is happening?”

Moments later, the family enters the lift and moves away from the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

IPL 2026

The outing comes during the ongoing IPL 2026 season, which began on March 28 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB won the opening match by six wickets.

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In recent fixtures, RCB defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs, while SRH had a 57-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Today’s match is scheduled between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.