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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours

Did Mike Colter Leak His Daredevil Season 3 Return? Luke Cage Actor's Deleted Post Sparks Comeback Rumours

Mike Colter briefly shares and deletes a Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photo, hinting at Luke Cage’s MCU return and a possible Defenders reunion.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mike Colter's deleted post hints at Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.
  • Image shows Colter with Charlie Cox in prison attire.
  • This fuels speculation of a Defenders reunion in Season 3.
  • Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently streaming weekly.

Just when fans thought Marvel was keeping its biggest surprises under wraps, a fleeting social media moment may have revealed everything.

A now deleted post by Mike Colter has ignited intense speculation, hinting that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 could bring back familiar faces in a big way. But was this an accidental leak, or a clever tease?

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Pays Homage To Classic Avengers Comics, But There's A Replacement

Surprise Set Photo Sparks Frenzy

The brief upload showed Colter alongside Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll, seemingly on a prison set. Notably, Cox's Matt Murdock appeared dressed in an orange jumpsuit, an intriguing detail that could signal a dramatic twist in upcoming episodes.

Although the post was swiftly removed, it didn’t disappear entirely. A fan managed to capture and circulate the image, ensuring it spread rapidly across social media and fan forums. The moment has since fuelled speculation about where the story is heading next.

Defenders Reunion Finally Taking Shape?

Talk of a Defenders comeback has been building ever since Krysten Ritter was confirmed to return in Season 2. Now, Colter’s post appears to strengthen rumours that the wider team could reunite on screen.

Earlier leaks had already hinted at Colter’s presence, along with Finn Jones, on the Season 3 set. This latest development seems to align with those reports, suggesting something bigger is indeed in motion.

Colter himself had previously addressed the possibility of returning, saying, "Look, I mean, here's the thing, I have been talking to Marvel, and Jessica's back, and there's a lot of story left to tell,"

"And I just think that it'd be a shame for me not to pop back up."

ALSO READ: ‘Goodbye Love Of My Life,’ Zanai Bhosle’s Emotional Note For Grandmother Asha Bhosle

What's Streaming Now?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+, with fresh episodes released weekly, keeping viewers hooked as the story unfolds. As excitement continues to build, fans remain eager for any hints about what’s coming next.

The second season is set to run across a total of eight episodes, promising a tightly paced narrative packed with twists and surprises.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Mike Colter accidentally reveal a spoiler for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Yes, Mike Colter posted a photo on social media that appeared to show him with Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll on a prison set, hinting at potential character returns.

What did the leaked photo from Mike Colter's post suggest?

The photo showed Colter, Charlie Cox (in an orange jumpsuit), and Deborah Ann Woll, suggesting a reunion of characters, possibly in a prison setting.

Is a Defenders reunion likely in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

The leaked photo, combined with previous rumors and Krysten Ritter's confirmed return, strongly suggests a wider Defenders team reunion could be happening.

When can I watch Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+ with new episodes released weekly.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Marvel MCU ENtertainment News Daredevil Born Again Luke Cage
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