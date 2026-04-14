Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mike Colter's deleted post hints at Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Image shows Colter with Charlie Cox in prison attire.

This fuels speculation of a Defenders reunion in Season 3.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently streaming weekly.

Just when fans thought Marvel was keeping its biggest surprises under wraps, a fleeting social media moment may have revealed everything.

A now deleted post by Mike Colter has ignited intense speculation, hinting that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 could bring back familiar faces in a big way. But was this an accidental leak, or a clever tease?

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Surprise Set Photo Sparks Frenzy

s3-e1: The Devil in Cell Block D pic.twitter.com/jxEYToGRu4 — Levi (@Imn0tDaredevil) April 13, 2026

The brief upload showed Colter alongside Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll, seemingly on a prison set. Notably, Cox's Matt Murdock appeared dressed in an orange jumpsuit, an intriguing detail that could signal a dramatic twist in upcoming episodes.

Although the post was swiftly removed, it didn’t disappear entirely. A fan managed to capture and circulate the image, ensuring it spread rapidly across social media and fan forums. The moment has since fuelled speculation about where the story is heading next.

Defenders Reunion Finally Taking Shape?

Talk of a Defenders comeback has been building ever since Krysten Ritter was confirmed to return in Season 2. Now, Colter’s post appears to strengthen rumours that the wider team could reunite on screen.

Earlier leaks had already hinted at Colter’s presence, along with Finn Jones, on the Season 3 set. This latest development seems to align with those reports, suggesting something bigger is indeed in motion.

Colter himself had previously addressed the possibility of returning, saying, "Look, I mean, here's the thing, I have been talking to Marvel, and Jessica's back, and there's a lot of story left to tell,"

"And I just think that it'd be a shame for me not to pop back up."

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What's Streaming Now?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+, with fresh episodes released weekly, keeping viewers hooked as the story unfolds. As excitement continues to build, fans remain eager for any hints about what’s coming next.

The second season is set to run across a total of eight episodes, promising a tightly paced narrative packed with twists and surprises.