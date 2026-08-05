Did Ranvir Shorey Use A Cuss Word Against A Woman? Actor Under Fire Over Viral Screenshot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranvir Shorey faced criticism for alleged abusive social media response.

A woman's crude comment provoked the actor's strong online reaction.

Shorey deleted the alleged comment; screenshots continue circulating online.

Actor stars in upcoming sequel Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, releasing August 28.

Ranvir Shorey has been facing criticism on social media after allegedly responding to a woman who criticised his viral Gen Z reel featuring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Pravin Dabas on the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. According to viral screenshots, the actor appeared to lose his cool and used abusive language in his response. The alleged comment has since been deleted, but screenshots of the exchange continue to circulate online.

How It All Started?

A social media user named Navya criticised Ranvir’s viral Gen Z reel and posted a comment in response to it. Her comment was outright crude and derogatory.

Following her response, Ranvir allegedly replied by sharing a screenshot of her display picture and wrote, “Phone apne muh se dur rakh…,” followed by abusive language.

ALSO READ| ‘Shivangi Hoti To…’: Ektaa Kapoor Reacts As ‘Shreya Kalra Wins Lock Upp 2’ Trends On X

Ranvir has since deleted the alleged comment, although screenshots of it have continued to circulate on social media.

We are refraining from embedding the posts as they contain language deemed inappropriate. ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral screenshot.

In another post, he responded to the woman’s comments by writing, “Ye hai GenG.”

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's Net Worth Jumps 30,900% In 20 Years; Becomes Bollywood's Second Richest Actor

When a user tagged Ranvir and asked him to respond to the woman in his own way, he replied, “If I reply in the language of this, she'll play the victim card by making a big fuss. What an idiot!”

How Did Social Media Users React?

“How is this not sexual harassment? Why shouldn’t Ranvir Shorey be dragged and arrested? Lawyers please help me understand,” wrote one social media user.

Another added, “Arrest him, NCW India.”

“Abusing someone doesn’t amount to a crime . It is just a form of dissent,” read a third comment.

A fourth posted, “She was also peaking nonsense . Apne pe aaye to victim ban jaao that’s not correct.”

Ranvir Shorey’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Ranvir Shorey will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which brings back several members of the original cast, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Pravin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja. Divya Khosla, Ravi Kishan, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal have joined the cast as new additions.

Directed by Prashant Bangia, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28.

The film is a sequel to the 2006 cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla. The original was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 3.75 crore and went on to earn Rs 6.75 crore worldwide at the box office.