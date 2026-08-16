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English NewsSportsCricketShoaib Akhtar Expresses Regret After Years, Makes Big Imran Khan Admission

Shoaib Akhtar Expresses Regret After Years, Makes Big Imran Khan Admission

Shoaib Akhtar has revealed what he believes Imran Khan could have changed in his career, claiming he may have reached 400 Test wickets.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akhtar believes Imran's leadership would bring 400 Test wickets.
  • He described fast bowling's immense physical toll and recovery.
  • He followed a rigorous routine managing constant injuries effectively.

Pakistan fast-bowling great Shoaib Akhtar has revealed what he believes could have been different in his international career had he played under the leadership of Imran Khan earlier. Akhtar believes Imran's influence could have helped him reach the remarkable milestone of 400 Test wickets.

Akhtar finished his Test career with 178 wickets from 46 matches and remains one of the fastest and most feared bowlers Pakistan has produced.

Shoaib Akhtar On His Imran Khan Dream

Speaking on a Geo TV show, Akhtar reflected on the career he might have had under his preferred captain.

The former pacer pointed out that he had already taken more than 400 wickets in first-class cricket before explaining how playing under Imran could have changed his Test numbers.

“If I had played earlier under the fiery leadership of Imran Khan, I would have learnt a lot and I would have taken 400 wickets in Test cricket,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar made his Test debut against the West Indies in Rawalpindi, his hometown. Pakistan were led by Wasim Akram at the time, and the former captain had reportedly expressed reservations about giving the young fast bowler his debut.

The relationship between Akhtar and Akram remained complicated over the years, with the pair experiencing both admiration and friction.

They also formed an important part of Pakistan's fast-bowling attack, producing memorable performances during the 1999 tour of India and the 1999 World Cup in England. Pakistan eventually finished runners-up to Australia in the final at Lord's.

Akhtar Opens Up On Physical Cost Of Fast Bowling

Akhtar also reflected on the physical demands of his international career, which lasted from 1997 to 2011.

The former fast bowler described the extensive routine he followed to remain fit and recover from the injuries that accompanied his high-intensity style of bowling.

“I had to wake up three hours before everyone else. I would cycle first and then go to the gym. My knees would get jammed and lock up,” Akhtar said.

“I would have fluid drained from them, apply medication and ice them. Then I would go somewhere and bowl in a match, and after that, it would take me another five hours to recover. That was my life,” he added.

Akhtar's career produced 178 Test wickets from 46 matches, along with 247 wickets in 163 ODIs and 21 wickets in 15 T20Is.

He eventually retired from international cricket during the 2011 World Cup in India, amid reports of differences with then Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone does Shoaib Akhtar believe he could have achieved under Imran Khan's captaincy?

Akhtar believes he could have taken 400 Test wickets if he had played under Imran Khan earlier. He felt Imran's fiery leadership would have taught him a lot.

How many Test wickets did Shoaib Akhtar take in his career?

Shoaib Akhtar finished his Test career with 178 wickets from 46 matches. He also took 247 wickets in ODIs and 21 in T20Is.

Describe Shoaib Akhtar's relationship with Wasim Akram.

Their relationship was complicated, marked by both admiration and friction. Despite this, they formed a crucial part of Pakistan's fast-bowling attack.

What physical challenges did Shoaib Akhtar face as a fast bowler?

He followed an extensive routine to manage injuries, including cycling, gym work, and draining fluid from his knees. Recovery after matches often took five hours.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shoaib Akhtar Shoaib Akhtar Career Imran Khan Shoaib Akhtar Test Wickets Imran Khan Captaincy
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