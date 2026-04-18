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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesUorfi Javed Gets Real About Not Cracking Her Big Break

Uorfi Javed Gets Real About Not Cracking Her Big Break

Uorfi Javed opens up about trolling, threats and struggles, saying she is still waiting for the right opportunity and hasn’t yet got her big break.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 05:03 PM (IST)

Uorfi Javed has created a unique identity for herself with her bold and unconventional style that often make into headlines. She has been seen in shows like Bigg Boss OTT, MTV Splitsvilla X4, and Prime Video’s Follow Kar Lo Yaar. However, her journey from being an influencer to becoming an actress has not been easy.

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Uorfi Opens Up On Reality

Uorfi recently opened up about her struggles through a post on Instagram, leaving many surprised. She revealed that she believed Follow Kar Lo Yaar would change her life.

She said her life did change, but not because of fame or recognition. Instead, it changed because of the people she met during the show.

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Trolls, Threats And Tough Times

In a series of posts, Uorfi shared the difficulties she faced. She wrote that she was heavily trolled and abused. From politicians to common people and even members of the industry, many criticised her and even gave threats.

She also revealed that she had to visit police stations multiple times due to these issues. Despite everything, she feels she hasn’t yet achieved what she is capable of. She added that she often questions when her time will come.

Waiting For The Right Moment

Uorfi further shared that everything she did was in the hope that people would accept her and appreciate her work. She said she chose a very different and difficult path for herself, and the world was not kind to her.

She admitted that there was a time when even a small compliment would make her emotional, as she had become used to only hearing negative things. Even today, she says she is waiting for that one moment and the right opportunity. On the work front, Uorfi is currently seen as a mischief maker alongside Nia Sharma in Splitsvilla X6.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Uorfi Javed Uorfi Javed Outfits Spilitsvilla Uorfi Javed Web Series
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