Deepika Padukone Shares Instagram Story In Sonam Wangchuk’s Support? Screenshot Goes Viral

A screenshot, which has been gaining significant traction on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, claims that actor Deepika Padukone shared an Instagram Story in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk. The screenshot also claimed that she appeared to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the screenshot went viral, social media users were divided over its authenticity.

While some claimed it was AI-generated and that Deepika never posted such a Story, others speculated that her husband, Ranveer Singh, persuaded her to delete it. However, there is no evidence to support these claims.

‘He Is Fasting, We’re Scrolling’

According to the viral screenshot, Deepika allegedly reshared a post featuring Sonam Wangchuk with the caption, “He is fasting. We are scrolling. That’s the state of our democracy. Dissent is not anti-national. Apathy is.”

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The screenshot further claimed that Deepika also wrote, “Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy. No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged.”

OMG!!!! As per reddit, Deepika Padukone posted a story supporting Sonam Wangchuk, where she criticized the BJP, but later deleted it. What could be the reason? Did Ranveer Singh make her delete the story? https://t.co/Pw0lWrVUty pic.twitter.com/pdIT6SL6To — a (@qaayadese) July 15, 2026

Was The Instagram Story Real?

A check of Deepika Padukone’s Instagram account did not reveal any such Story. Since Instagram Stories disappear after 24 hours unless saved as Highlights, and people can also delete them whenever they want to, it is not possible to independently verify whether the post was ever published based solely on her profile.

At the time of writing, Deepika Padukone has neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the viral screenshot. There is also no credible evidence to establish that the alleged Story was genuine.

Bollywood Celebs Extend Support To Sonam Wangchuk

Several members of the film industry have publicly expressed support for Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a prolonged hunger strike. Celebrities including Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Vir Das, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Kashyap, Kamya Punjabi, Abhay Deol, Rubina Dilaik, and Ayesha Khan have urged him to end his fast while voicing concern over his health.

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Swara Bhasker and comedian Kunal Kamra also visited Wangchuk at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to express their solidarity.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Update

Sonam Wangchuk has been seeking dialogue with the government while observing a hunger strike. He has been participating in the protest in solidarity with students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

His health has reportedly deteriorated during the fast. According to the latest health update shared by CJP, Wangchuk has lost around 8.9 kg, and his blood pressure was recorded at 105/76 mm Hg.