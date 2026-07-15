Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kunal Kamra joined protest supporting activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

Kamra stated the protest champions students and independent thinkers' rights.

Celebrities Kamya Panjabi, Anurag Kashyap, Munawar Faruqui also backed Wangchuk.

Vir Das urged government dialogue regarding Wangchuk's fight for students.

Comedian Kunal Kamra, who is very vocal about political views, joined the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Several videos of him arriving at the protest site, where activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike, have gone viral on social media.

Kunal Kamra Extends Support To Protest

In one of the viral videos, Kamra is seen arriving at the protest venue, where several people approached him for photographs. After interacting with supporters, he made his way to the stage.

Failed comedian Kunal Kamra also reached the CJP protest today.



Initially, he wasn't allowed on the stage. Later, after he requested Abhijeet Dipke, he was allowed into the stage area.



He and Swara Bhaskar received the same treatment at Jantar Mantar. 😹👇 pic.twitter.com/2lpvC3Yk3z — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 15, 2026

In another video, Kamra expressed solidarity with the protesters. “I am here in solidarity with all the students and with the All India Students’ Association (AISA), which has been here since day one. I’m here to extend my support,” he said.

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Kamra added that the protest was about more than just students. “This is not just about students. This is about farmers, minorities and the rights of anyone who has the ability to think independently. This government doesn’t want you to think. They don’t want you to have a mind.”

He further said that it was time for people to challenge this.

CJP also shared photographs of Kamra on stage alongside party founder Abhijeet Dipke and other members. The images have since been widely circulated on social media.

Kunal Kamra Joins the protest at Jantar Mantar! pic.twitter.com/360dVQu7Ve — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 15, 2026

‘Please Don’t Let Him Die’: Urges Kamya Panjabi

Actor Kamya Panjabi shared an emotional message in support of Sonam Wangchuk, saying the issue had gone beyond politics. She also posted a broken heart emoji.

“This isn’t just about politics anymore. This is about human life. Sonam Wangchuk’s life hanging by a thread should shake the conscience of this entire nation. He is risking his life for the truth, for our students and for accountability. How can we go about our lives while he fades away? Speak up before it’s too late. Please don’t let him die.”

Please dont let him die 🙏🏻💔 #SaveSonamWangchuk pic.twitter.com/StkBrfethE — Kamya Punjabi Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) July 15, 2026

Anurag Kashyap’s Five-Word Reaction

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reacted to Wangchuk’s hunger strike with a five-word Instagram Story that read, “Ab hadd ho rahi hai.”

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In the caption, he added, “Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey. Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hotey. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain. Chup rehne mein sharam aane lagi hai.”

The statement roughly translates to, “Even the deaf are not this deaf, and even the blind are not this blind. The hearts of animals and monsters are not this stone-hearted. They are worse than them. I am beginning to feel ashamed of staying silent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Munawar Faruqui Backs Sonam Wangchuk

Comedian Munawar Faruqui also voiced his support, saying Wangchuk’s hunger strike was aimed at improving the country’s education system.

“Students are the future of the country,” he said.

In another post on X, he wrote, “This hunger strike is for the betterment of education and students in our country. The government should come up with a solution to stop the paper leaks. Sonam Wangchuk is fighting for the country, not against it.”

Students are future of the country. pic.twitter.com/FoZoHapbU8 — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) July 15, 2026

Vir Das Calls For Government Dialogue

Comedian Vir Das also commented on Wangchuk’s hunger strike, urging the government to engage in dialogue.

“I’d like to believe a citizen on a 16-day hunger strike warrants a conversation with the government whose actions brought him to that place. I say ‘a citizen’ because perhaps any citizen fighting for a cause, for students, would expect the same - acknowledgement at some level from the government.”

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He further wrote, “I cannot imagine a person who wants harm to come to Mr Wangchuk. I don’t see why a simple dialogue is this difficult. As a citizen, I don’t pretend to understand political manoeuvring. But as a citizen, you cannot dispute what he is fighting for - young people and students. Call me naïve, simplistic or ignorant if you wish, but I see students crying out for help, a citizen on a hunger strike, and I request my government to engage in dialogue.”