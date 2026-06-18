Daveigh Chase's Boyfriend Shared Her Heartbreaking Final Wish Before Tragic Death At 35

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daveigh Chase, 35, died June 16 from meningitis and sepsis.

Boyfriend's GoFundMe revealed malnutrition and severe health issues.

Chase battled difficult past, desired safe, happy home.

Daveigh Chase, the actor who died at the age of 35 on June 16, is best known for voicing Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and portraying Samara Morgan in The Ring. hase’s final days have come into focus after her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, shared a deeply personal message through a GoFundMe campaign launched shortly before her death.

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Boyfriend Confirms Cause Of Death

According to reports, Chase died after battling meningitis and a severe blood infection that led to sepsis. The complications reportedly caused multiple critical health issues and ultimately resulted in her body shutting down.

She had also been hospitalised earlier this month due to malnutrition, according to reports.

Emotional GoFundMe Revealed Struggles Behind The Spotlight

In the fundraiser, Hernandez described Chase as someone who had endured significant personal challenges away from public view.

“Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Spirited Away,’ and ‘Donnie Darko.’ But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship.”

He continued, “After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

The message went on to explain how her health rapidly deteriorated.

“Recently, everything changed. Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections.”

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'All She Ever Wanted'

One of the most poignant parts of the fundraiser centred on what Hernandez said Chase hoped for during her final days.

“Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”

Reflecting on her wishes, he wrote, “All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.”

The fundraiser sought financial support to help the couple spend meaningful time together outside a hospital environment.

Remembering Daveigh Chase’s Career

Chase built an impressive career from a young age and became widely recognised for voicing Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch franchise. She also provided the English-language voice of Chihiro in Spirited Away and appeared in films including The Ring, where she played the chilling Samara Morgan, and Donnie Darko, in which she portrayed Samantha Darko.

Among her many achievements, she earned a Young Artist Award for her work in Lilo & Stitch.

Her performances left a lasting impression on audiences around the world, ensuring that her legacy will continue long after her untimely passing.