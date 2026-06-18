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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDaveigh Chase's Boyfriend Shared Her Heartbreaking Final Wish Before Tragic Death At 35

Daveigh Chase's Boyfriend Shared Her Heartbreaking Final Wish Before Tragic Death At 35

Daveigh Chase’s boyfriend Roy Hernandez has shared emotional details about the actress’s final days and her last wish before her death at 35 from meningitis and a blood infection.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daveigh Chase, 35, died June 16 from meningitis and sepsis.
  • Boyfriend's GoFundMe revealed malnutrition and severe health issues.
  • Chase battled difficult past, desired safe, happy home.

Daveigh Chase, the actor who died at the age of 35 on June 16, is best known for voicing Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and portraying Samara Morgan in The Ring. hase’s final days have come into focus after her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, shared a deeply personal message through a GoFundMe campaign launched shortly before her death.

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Boyfriend Confirms Cause Of Death

According to reports, Chase died after battling meningitis and a severe blood infection that led to sepsis. The complications reportedly caused multiple critical health issues and ultimately resulted in her body shutting down.

She had also been hospitalised earlier this month due to malnutrition, according to reports.

Emotional GoFundMe Revealed Struggles Behind The Spotlight

In the fundraiser, Hernandez described Chase as someone who had endured significant personal challenges away from public view.

“Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Spirited Away,’ and ‘Donnie Darko.’ But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship.”

He continued, “After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

The message went on to explain how her health rapidly deteriorated.

“Recently, everything changed. Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections.”

ALSO READ: Daveigh Chase, Child Star Who Voiced Lilo And Haunted Screens As Samara, Dies At 35

'All She Ever Wanted'

One of the most poignant parts of the fundraiser centred on what Hernandez said Chase hoped for during her final days.

“Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”

Reflecting on her wishes, he wrote, “All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.”

The fundraiser sought financial support to help the couple spend meaningful time together outside a hospital environment.

Remembering Daveigh Chase’s Career

Chase built an impressive career from a young age and became widely recognised for voicing Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch franchise. She also provided the English-language voice of Chihiro in Spirited Away and appeared in films including The Ring, where she played the chilling Samara Morgan, and Donnie Darko, in which she portrayed Samantha Darko.

Among her many achievements, she earned a Young Artist Award for her work in Lilo & Stitch.

Her performances left a lasting impression on audiences around the world, ensuring that her legacy will continue long after her untimely passing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Daveigh Chase's death?

Daveigh Chase died after battling meningitis and a severe blood infection, which led to sepsis. Complications from these issues caused multiple critical health problems and her body to shut down.

What roles was Daveigh Chase best known for?

Daveigh Chase was widely recognized for voicing Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and portraying Samara Morgan in The Ring. She also voiced Chihiro in Spirited Away and appeared in Donnie Darko.

What personal challenges did Daveigh Chase face before her passing?

According to her boyfriend, Daveigh faced a difficult childhood, family falling out, and struggled with bullying in downtown LA. She was also hospitalized for malnutrition before her death.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood ENtertainment News Daveigh Chase Daveigh Chase Death Roy Hernandez Daveigh Chase Boyfriend
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