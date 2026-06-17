Before Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man Was Written For Chiranjeevi: Raj Nidimoru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Creator hinted ambitious plans for 'Family Man' Season 4.

One of India’s most acclaimed web series, The Family Man, has remained a fan favourite since its debut, thanks to its gripping storyline and the widely praised performance of Manoj Bajpayee. However, director Raj Nidimoru has now revealed that the project was originally conceived very differently.

In a recent interview, Raj disclosed that the role eventually made famous by Manoj Bajpayee was initially written with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in mind, and the story was first envisioned as a feature film rather than a web series.

Film For Chiranjeevi That Evolved Into Series

Speaking to Idealbrain Jeevi, Raj Nidimoru shared that Chiranjeevi was the first choice for the lead role in The Family Man.

“We wrote the story keeping Chiranjeevi in mind and planned to make it as a film,” he revealed. However, due to various circumstances, the project evolved into a web series format instead.

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The revelation offers fans a fascinating glimpse into how one of India’s most successful streaming franchises might have looked very different had the original plan gone ahead. While Manoj Bajpayee ultimately brought the character of Srikant Tiwari to life and earned widespread acclaim, the idea of Chiranjeevi leading the project is certain to intrigue audiences.

What’s Next For The Family Man?

Raj Nidimoru also hinted at future plans for the franchise when asked about the much-anticipated fourth season.

While stopping short of announcing a release date, he suggested that the creators have ambitious plans for the story moving forward. Referring to the current status of the series, he remarked that the narrative is presently on a brief pause before the next chapter unfolds. In a light-hearted moment, he joked that perhaps the demand from fans means they will have to bring Season 4 sooner rather than later.

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Chiranjeevi also spoke about sports-based dramas while discussing Peddi, starring Ram Charan. The veteran actor said he would be keen to take on similar roles if the right scripts came his way.

Reflecting on acclaimed sports dramas such as Dangal and Chak De! India, Chiranjeevi noted that he had long admired such storytelling and hoped for opportunities to be part of comparable projects.

Created by filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man first premiered in 2019 and quickly established itself as one of India’s most popular streaming series. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, the show features performances from Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha. The series continues to enjoy a loyal fan base, with viewers eagerly awaiting news on its next instalment.