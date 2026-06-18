Daveigh Chase, Child Star Who Voiced Lilo And Haunted Screens As Samara, Dies At 35

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Daveigh Chase, 35, died from meningitis-induced sepsis.

Iconic roles included The Ring's Samara and Disney's Lilo.

Chase also starred in HBO's Big Love series.

She retired in 2015, later facing legal difficulties.

Daveigh Chase, the actress who left an indelible mark on both horror and animation in the early 2000s, has died at the age of 35. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed to TMZ that she passed away on Tuesday. Her longtime manager and friend of 15 years, John Ryan Jr, separately confirmed the news to BBC News on Wednesday.

Daveigh Chase ’ s Cause Of Death

Chase died from sepsis stemming from meningitis, which led to severe blood infection and ultimately organ failure. She had been hospitalised in Los Angeles earlier this month due to malnutrition before her condition deteriorated.

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Born into the entertainment world early, Chase began doing voiceover work and theatre in Las Vegas around age four. By seven, she had landed her first television appearance in the popular Melissa Joan Hart sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Her Hollywood ascent was swift from there.

In 2001, she appeared in the cult classic Donnie Darko along with Jake Gyllenhaal, playing his younger sister Samantha - a role she later reprised in the 2009 sequel S Darko. The following year proved to be her most defining. In The Ring, the American remake of the Japanese horror film Ringu, Chase played Samara Morgan - a spectral, long-haired figure who crawls from a television screen to terrorise her victims. The performance was unlike anything typically asked of a child actor, and Chase embraced it fully.

The role earned her the 2003 MTV Movie Award for Best Villain - a rare distinction for any actor, let alone one so young.

That same year, Chase lent her voice to one of Disney's most beloved animated features, Lilo & Stitch, playing the spirited, Elvis-obsessed Hawaiian girl Lilo. The dual achievement - horror icon and Disney heroine in the same calendar year - was extraordinary. The Lilo & Stitch role earned her an Annie Award for best voice acting in an animated feature, and she continued voicing the character across subsequent spin-offs. She also voiced Chihiro Ogino in the American dub of Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.

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From 2006 onwards, Chase took on a recurring dramatic role in the HBO series Big Love, a prestige drama centred on a fundamentalist polygamist Mormon family. She appeared in 32 episodes across the show’s five-season run, playing the complex character of Rhonda Volmer, a child bride whose arc gave Chase some of her most demanding dramatic material.

Her credits extended further to single-episode appearances in Charmed, ER, Touched by an Angel, and Mercy, among others.

Retired From Full-Time Acting In 2015

Ryan described a woman who defied the typical Hollywood mould. She retired from full-time acting in 2015, often retreating to her home in Las Vegas for extended periods and turning down major studio projects in favour of independent work.

“She was the greatest. She loved cats. She worked with cat rescues with us. She was very to herself. She was not very Hollywood. She'd rather eat at Bob's Big Boy and go home with the cats. She loved acting but wasn't into the fame scene,” BBC quoted Ryan as saying.

In later years, Chase faced legal difficulties, including charges related to drug possession and joyriding in a stolen vehicle, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

She is survived by those who loved her - friends, colleagues, and the generations of fans who grew up both fearing Samara and singing along with Lilo.