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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJailed Actor Darshan Appeals To Karnataka HC For Physical Presence During Renukaswamy Murder Trial

Jailed Actor Darshan Appeals To Karnataka HC For Physical Presence During Renukaswamy Murder Trial

Darshan has moved the Karnataka High Court against the denial of his physical appearance during the Renukaswamy murder trial, citing security concerns and video-conferencing issues.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Darshan seeks High Court physical presence in murder trial.
  • Bengaluru court denied request citing security, administrative concerns.
  • Darshan argues video-conferencing issues hinder communication with lawyers.
  • This follows Supreme Court cancelling his bail, ordering re-arrest.

Jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has approached the Karnataka High Court after a Bengaluru trial court refused to allow him to appear physically during the proceedings in the murder case involving his fan Renukaswamy. The actor has asked the High Court to direct the authorities to produce him in person while witnesses give evidence before the court.

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Darshan Seeks Physical Presence During Witness Testimony

Darshan filed a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court challenging the decision of the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH) in Bengaluru. The matter is expected to be taken up by a High Court Bench within the next couple of days.

The trial court had previously rejected Darshan’s request for physical production during the proceedings. It cited security concerns, pointing out that bringing the actor to court would require a sizeable police deployment and could result in overcrowding on the premises.

The court also observed that similar situations had taken place in the past and that such arrangements could interfere with the court’s regular administrative functioning.

So far, 23 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial.

Actor Cites Video-Conferencing Problems

In his petition, Darshan has argued that he is entitled to hear and observe witnesses as they give their evidence. He has also maintained that witnesses should record their statements in the presence of the accused.

The actor has raised concerns over the video-conferencing system currently being used for the proceedings. According to his petition, the equipment at Bengaluru Central Prison and the court has not been upgraded regularly, resulting in technical difficulties during virtual hearings.

Darshan has claimed that these problems have made it difficult for him to properly hear witness statements and communicate with his legal team. He has also said the glitches have prevented him from giving timely instructions to his advocates or raising objections during witness examination.

He has therefore sought directions to the jail authorities to make the necessary arrangements for his physical presence in court when witnesses record their statements.

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What Is The Renukaswamy Murder Case?

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 other accused are facing trial over the alleged abduction, torture and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy in June 2024.

Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga, was allegedly targeted after sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. According to the case, he was abducted and taken to a shed in Bengaluru, where he was allegedly tortured before his body was dumped near a stormwater drain.

The Bengaluru trial court has also granted conditional pardon to accused Pradosh after he offered to turn approver and provide details relating to the alleged crime and disposal of evidence.

Darshan has separately moved the Karnataka High Court against the trial court’s decision allowing Pradosh to become an approver.

Pavithra Gowda has also recently approached the Bengaluru court seeking a change of prison barrack, citing health concerns and allergies.

Supreme Court Had Cancelled Darshan’s Bail

The Supreme Court had earlier cancelled Darshan’s bail and ordered his re-arrest, directing that he be held without VIP privileges as the trial continues in Bengaluru.

The latest petition puts Darshan’s physical presence during witness testimony before the Karnataka High Court as the next legal issue in the closely watched case.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has actor Darshan Thoogudeepa approached the Karnataka High Court?

Darshan has appealed to the High Court after a trial court refused to allow his physical presence during witness testimony in the Renukaswamy murder case. He seeks to be present while witnesses record their statements.

What reasons did the trial court give for denying Darshan's physical presence?

The trial court cited security concerns, stating that bringing Darshan would require substantial police deployment and could cause overcrowding. It also noted potential disruption to the court's administrative functions.

Why does Darshan object to the current video-conferencing system?

Darshan claims outdated equipment at the prison and court leads to technical difficulties, making it hard to hear witnesses and communicate with his legal team. He says these glitches prevent him from giving timely instructions.

What is the Renukaswamy murder case?

Darshan, his partner, and others face trial for allegedly abducting, torturing, and murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy. Renukaswamy was reportedly targeted for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka High Court Karnataka News Darshan Thoogudeepa Darshan Renukaswamy Murder Case
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