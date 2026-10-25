‘They Won’t Try Attacking Iran Again’: Araghchi Issues Warning After Trump’s Military Threat

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that any fresh US military action against Tehran would be irrational, insisting that Iran’s policies would remain unchanged regardless of whether another war breaks out. According to Iranian news agency ISNA, Araghchi also said the Strait of Hormuz would never return to its pre-war status, describing the 40-day conflict as a turning point in regional security.

Iran’s Warning

Araghchi made the remarks at an event marking the opening of the Martyr Seyyed Kamal Kharrazi Documentation Centre and Museum, a specialised meeting on Kharrazi’s role in building consensus on foreign policy, and the inauguration of the Foreign Ministry’s specialised library.

“Today, talk of war is resurfacing again, but from now on, I am thinking about war; whether war happens or not, our policies remain in place,” Araghchi said, according to ISNA.

He warned that another military confrontation would be an irrational move, adding: “If there is any rationality, they will not try military action against Iran again.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stressed that the regional security landscape had fundamentally changed following the 40-day conflict.

“The Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as before the 40-day war,” he said, adding that a “new reality” had taken hold across the region.

Describing the conflict as a historic turning point, Araghchi said the so-called Ramadan War had upended existing security arrangements.

“The Ramadan War is a turning point in the region’s history; all security structures have been upended,” he said.

He also insisted that any resolution to the conflict must extend beyond a limited ceasefire, stating: “The end of this war must be across all fronts.”

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Claims Over US Losses

Araghchi further claimed that Iranian forces had destroyed more than 80 American aircraft and fighter jets during the conflict.

“In this war, we destroyed more than 80 American aircraft and fighter jets, nearly all of which were hit by missiles on the ground,” he said.

He also claimed that nearly all American military bases in the region had been obliterated, with hundreds of buildings destroyed.

“Nearly all of America’s bases in the region have been obliterated, and hundreds of buildings in these bases have been destroyed,” Araghchi said, according to ISNA.

Trump Warns Of Attack

Araghchi’s remarks come as US President Donald Trump suggested that American military action against Iran remained a possibility.

Speaking to reporters in Florida on Saturday after casting his ballot in the midterm elections, Trump was asked whether the United States might launch another attack on Iran.

“Do you really think I’d tell you that? Maybe tomorrow... There’s a possibility I will. There’s also a possibility we’ll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement,” Trump said.

He claimed that Tehran wanted a deal but questioned whether Iran would honour any agreement reached with Washington.

Trump also defended his administration’s military campaign in West Asia, praising the performance of American forces.

“We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation,” he said.

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Hormuz Deal Denied

Meanwhile, Iran has made no new proposal to Pakistani mediators and has rejected reports that it offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the United States lifting its naval blockade, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Press TV, citing sources reported by Tasnim, said the claims originated from a Saudi Arabian media outlet and were dismissed as “a lie and fabrication”.

The report followed claims by the Saudi outlet that Tehran had conveyed an offer to the Trump administration through Pakistan. Under the reported proposal, Iran would reopen the strategic waterway if Washington lifted its naval blockade.