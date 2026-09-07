Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anjali Anand confronted paparazzi over an inappropriate body-shaming remark.

Her sharp retort sparked online debate over paparazzi conduct.

This incident follows criticism for her film's body-shaming portrayal.

Anjali Anand's recent outing with Shiv Thakare changed the aura when a seemingly casual moment was followed by a personal remark from the paparazzi. The actress was quick to push back after a pap made a comment about her body.

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Anjali Anand's And Shiv Thakare's Outing Turns Uncomfortable

As Anjali Anand and Shiv Thakare were getting into their car, Anand asked him to take the middle seat. When the paparazzi asked why, she said, "Mai Shiv se thodi lambi hu na isiliye."

The mood changed soon after the two got inside the car. A paparazzo filming the pair made a remark aimed at Anand's body, prompting the actress to react.

Instant Karma with Anjali Anand!!



Recently after an event, Anjali Anand and Shiv Thakare was seen together!!



Anjali Anand told Shiv to sit in the middle seat as she is taller than him!!



Paparazzi who was covering them said to Anjali Anand "Madam daba mat dena Shiv ko"



Anjali… pic.twitter.com/rSwGXTEXOe — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) September 6, 2026

'Apni Biwi Ki Karna Jaake'

The pap said, "Shiv bhai ko daba mat dena."

Anand's expression suddenly changed from laughter to anger as she responded without holding back. She said, "Ye body shaming apni biwi ki karna jaake."

Her reply soon drew reactions online, with users debating whether the paparazzo had crossed a line.

One user wrote, "Anjali mocked Shiv's height but got angry when paps mocked her body weight!!"

Another commented, "Shiv is her friend they mock and shame each other but Paparazzi is not her friend!"

A further reaction read, "They are friends. Ek dusre ko bole that is correct but she not give this right to other people to speak about her body."

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Anjali Anand Faced Criticism Over 'Dhamaal 4'

The incident comes after Anand faced controversy following the release of her latest film, Dhamaal 4. Some people questioned the way her character was portrayed, particularly because of the body-shaming jokes surrounding her in the film.

In an interview, creator Soumya Dubey questioned why Anand would take on such a role while also advocating body positivity.

Anjali Anand later responded mentioning that turning down work isn't always an option.

Explaining her decision further, the actor said, "Nobody is going to write me a part until I put myself out there and show what I can do with my talent. So yes, I'm biting a bitter pill to run my house and put food on my table. I'm taking up the projects that I'm getting."