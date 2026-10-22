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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor make headlines ahead of IIFA 2027, while Radhika Apte, AP Dhillon and Rashmika Mandanna turn heads with their latest public appearances.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor make headlines ahead of IIFA 2027, while Radhika Apte, AP Dhillon and Rashmika Mandanna turn heads with their latest public appearances.

Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna make headlines with their latest appearances

1/5
Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to bring her signature charm and glamour to the 27th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards in 2027. The actress is expected to be among the highlights of the event, with her presence adding to the excitement surrounding the celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to bring her signature charm and glamour to the 27th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards in 2027. The actress is expected to be among the highlights of the event, with her presence adding to the excitement surrounding the celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/5
Shahid Kapoor is all set to deliver a show-stopping performance at IIFA 2027, which will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The 27th edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards is expected to bring together leading names from the Indian entertainment industry for a celebration of cinema, music and performances. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Shahid Kapoor is all set to deliver a show-stopping performance at IIFA 2027, which will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The 27th edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards is expected to bring together leading names from the Indian entertainment industry for a celebration of cinema, music and performances. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/5
Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at a teaser launch event, where she was seen smiling, waving and posing for the cameras. The actress opted for a pink outfit for the occasion, adding a bright touch to her appearance as she greeted the photographers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at a teaser launch event, where she was seen smiling, waving and posing for the cameras. The actress opted for a pink outfit for the occasion, adding a bright touch to her appearance as she greeted the photographers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/5
Radhika Apte was spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming Netflix crime thriller series 'Akka'. The actress, known for her work across films and streaming projects, attended the promotional event as anticipation builds around the series. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Radhika Apte was spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming Netflix crime thriller series 'Akka'. The actress, known for her work across films and streaming projects, attended the promotional event as anticipation builds around the series. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/5
Singer AP Dhillon was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, sporting a beige jacket and his signature laid-back style. The singer kept his look casual yet fashionable during the public appearance, drawing attention with his effortless street style. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Singer AP Dhillon was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, sporting a beige jacket and his signature laid-back style. The singer kept his look casual yet fashionable during the public appearance, drawing attention with his effortless street style. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Radhika Apte Shahid Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan ABP Live Celeb Spotted Celeb Spotted IIFA 2027

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