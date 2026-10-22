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Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor make headlines ahead of IIFA 2027, while Radhika Apte, AP Dhillon and Rashmika Mandanna turn heads with their latest public appearances.
Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna make headlines with their latest appearances
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Entertainment
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Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Rupali Ganguly, Kajol, Nyra Banerjee And More Stars Seek Blessings At Durga Puja Pandal
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Celeb Spotted | Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly And More Stars Seek Blessings At North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal
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Celeb Spotted | AP Dhillon, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu And Others Step Out In Style
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Navratri Day 8 2026: Purple Outfit Ideas Inspired By Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor And More
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Celeb Spotted | Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza To Vicky Kaushal, Stars Serve Casual Style Goals
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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Mallika Sherawat And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Mouni Roy And Other Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Rupali Ganguly, Kajol, Nyra Banerjee And More Stars Seek Blessings At Durga Puja Pandal
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