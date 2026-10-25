'Thanks BJP For Supporting': Rahul Gandhi's Swipe At Centre Over Nov 1 Delhi Protest Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi urged participation in November 1 'vote chori' protest.

Gandhi alleged illegal voter deletions, rule violations, and force.

BJP urged deferring rally; Gandhi thanked them for event promotion.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP, thanking the ruling party and its allies for promoting the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. He urged people across sections of society to join the protest against alleged voter-list manipulation, reiterating the opposition's charge of "vote chori".

The remarks came a day after the BJP asked the Congress leader to defer the rally, citing its coincidence with the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In a post on X, Rahul called for a "Save the Vote - Save the Country" march and mega rally, alleging that names had been deleted from electoral rolls, rules and laws had been violated, and force had been used against those questioning the alleged irregularities.

"Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances. Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond," he said.

ALSO READ: Congress Asks MPs To Remain In Delhi From Oct 30 To Nov 1 Amid ‘Vote Chori’ Protests

Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Join November 1 Rally

Calling on students, farmers, labourers, women, young people and traders to participate, Rahul said the protest concerned everyone who cared about democracy.

"Students, farmers, laborers, women, youth, and traders - anyone who cares about democracy must come. The vote is yours. The fight is also yours," he wrote.

The rally is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, with the INDIA bloc seeking to mobilise people around its allegations of voter-list manipulation.

हमारा वोट चुराया जा रहा है और ये हम किसी हाल में चुपचाप नहीं सहेंगे। मतदाता सूचियों से नाम काटे गए। नियम-कानून तोड़े गए। और सवाल पूछने वालों पर लाठियां चलीं। अब जवाब देश देगा। 1 नवंबर - चलो दिल्ली। वोट बचाओ - देश बचाओ जन मार्च और महारैली। छात्र, किसान, मज़दूर, महिलाएं, नौजवान और व्यापारी - जिस-जिस को लोकतंत्र की फ़िक्र है, वो ज़रूर आए। वोट आपका है। लड़ाई भी आपकी है। 📍 रामलीला मैदान, नई दिल्ली PS: BJP और उसके साथियों का दिल से धन्यवाद, जो इस कार्यक्रम का इतना ज़ोर-शोर से प्रचार कर रहे हैं और इसे ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा लोगों तक पहुंचा रहे हैं। बस अगले 7 दिन भी यही जोश और लगन बनाए रखिए! #ChaloDilli #RamlilaMarch — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Jhooti Party': Naseeruddin Shah Supports SRFTI Students’ Protest, Slams BJP Over Alleged Vendetta

'Thanks To BJP And Its Allies': Rahul Gandhi

Taking a sarcastic swipe at the BJP over its objection to the rally date, Rahul Gandhi thanked the ruling party and its allies for drawing attention to the planned protest.

"PS: Heartfelt thanks to BJP and its allies, who are promoting this program with such great enthusiasm and reaching it to more and more people. Just keep up this same zeal and dedication for the next 7 days!" he said in the post.

The BJP had asked Rahul Gandhi to postpone the protest rally because November 1 coincides with the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Rahul's latest post, however, reiterated his call for the rally to go ahead on the scheduled date.

The traders' body has also expressed concern that the rally could affect business worth Rs 10,000 crore amid the festive season.