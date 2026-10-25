Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varanasi hosted IAF's 'Wings Over Ganga' anniversary air show.

PM Modi, dignitaries, witnessed 100 aircraft aerial displays.

Extensive security managed massive crowds at multi-day event.

Sky formations also highlighted Kashi's rich cultural identity.

Varanasi hosted the Indian Air Force’s 94th anniversary celebrations with the ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show, featuring fighter jets and helicopters such as the Rafale, Sukhoi, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, Apache and Chinook.

The multi-day event, which began on October 22, featured a total of 100 aircraft, including 52 fighter jets, 15 transport aircraft, 32 helicopters and one heritage aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event and held a roadshow in Varanasi. Along PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the event. His convoy travelled from the Police Lines towards Namo Ghat via Chowkaghat. Large numbers of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. Seeing the enthusiasm of the crowd, Modi stopped his car, stepped out and waved to greet them.

Sharing the glimpse of event on X, PM Modi said, "Varanasi air show…Magnificent!"

Varanasi air show…Magnificent! https://t.co/nc1c5psdt8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2026

With a large turnout expected for the air show, the police made extensive security and crowd-management arrangements. According to the police, more than 11,500 personnel were deployed, while 200 CCTV cameras were used to monitor the arrangements.

Varanasi Divided Into 30 Zones, Over 50 Sectors

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal told ABP Live that the district had been divided into 30 zones and more than 50 sectors to ensure the air show was conducted safely and smoothly. More than 11,500 personnel were deployed as part of the security arrangements.

Authorities also made arrangements to manage an expected crowd of around 50 lakh people. New police stations or police centres were set up to strengthen security and crowd management.

Namo Ghat served as the main venue for Sunday’s air show. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Indian military officials and others watched the aerial displays from the location.

Aircraft Take Off From 12 Airbases

Aircraft participating in the air show took off from 12 airbases across the country, including those in Chennai and Gwalior. The event marked the first time Varanasi hosted an aerial display on such a large scale, featuring everything from fighter jets to transport aircraft and helicopters.

The fighter aircraft on display included the Rafale, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi, MiG-29 and Jaguar. Apache and Chinook helicopters also participated, alongside transport aircraft such as the C-295, C-17 and C-130.

Air Show Highlights Kashi’s Cultural Identity

Alongside the military displays, the air show showcased Varanasi’s cultural and religious identity through formations created in the sky.

The formations were based on names associated with Kashi and its cultural heritage, including Mahadev, Nataraj, Kailash, Vishwanath, Tridev, Varuna, Hanuman, Omkar, Bhagirathi, Kashi and Rudra.