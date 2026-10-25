Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda discussed falling in love with Sunita at nineteen.

He rejected villain roles, choosing to become a film hero.

Govinda expressed gratitude for early supporters and mother's wisdom.

Actor Govinda joined Chitra Tripathi’s show on ABP News for a conversation that moved between his personal life, career memories, and lessons from his mother. In the rapid-fire round, he spoke about falling in love with Sunita, his favourite actors and co-stars, his unusual route into films, and the people who supported him before fame. He also recalled turning down villain roles, explained why he never went for a conventional audition, and shared his thoughts on dreams, gratitude, and life.

Govinda’s Rapid-Fire Questions And Answers

Q. At what age did you first fall in love, and with whom?

Govinda: I was around 19 or 20 when I fell in love with Sunita. We spoke for the first time, and a friendship developed. However, he added that his first priority in life was to support his family and give his mother the comforts she had waited so long for.

Q. What was Sunita’s response when you expressed your feelings?

Govinda: With humour, Govinda said Sunita was the one pursuing him and wanted him to love her and marry her. He then explained that, at the time, his focus was largely on his family and his responsibilities.

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Q. You have spoken about not having an affair for many years. When did that change?

Govinda: He said he had crossed the age of 37 when he experienced a change in his personal life. He recalled that, after his mother’s death, Sunita told him she wanted the freedom to live life on her own terms. Govinda said he agreed, while making it clear that their relationship could change after she returned.

Q. What kind of freedom did Sunita want?

Govinda: Govinda said he did not feel entitled to question the details of another person’s life unless they chose to share them. He explained that Sunita had married young and spent years living according to the expectations of his household. He felt she should be allowed to live the way she wanted.

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Q. What is the biggest lie you have told in love?

Govinda: When Chitra Tripathi asked him this, Govinda responded playfully that there was still more to come and that many things remained to be seen. He then reflected that once a person belongs to God, they do not belong to anyone else.

Q. What was your first film?

Govinda: He spoke about Love 86, explaining that he had a personal connection with the title. He said he wanted to be associated with the number 14, and linked the words “love” and “togetherness” in his explanation of the title.

Q. Who is your favourite actor?

Govinda: He named Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar. He praised Dharmendra for his simple nature and described Dilip Kumar as someone he admired for his spirituality.

Q. Which actress do you admire the most?

Govinda: Govinda expressed affection for Rekha, saying he admired her nature and personality. He also spoke about her journey from an ordinary background to achieving a distinct place in the industry.

Q. Which of your contemporaries did you enjoy working with the most?

Govinda: He named Raveena Tandon and praised Madhuri Dixit’s nature. He also said that, over the years, he had rarely heard people speak negatively about Madhuri.

Q. Do you remember your first audition?

Govinda: He surprised Chitra Tripathi by saying he never actually went for a conventional audition. He recalled visiting offices for three or four days and waiting for hours, but felt the process was not working for him. He then decided to make a video and send it to people instead.

Q. Did you struggle to get your first film?

Govinda: He said that after showing his video, he was offered five films as a villain. Within the next 48 hours, he also received offers for two or three films as a hero. He chose to turn down the villain roles and pursue opportunities as a leading man.

Q. What went through your mind when you first saw your poster on Mumbai’s streets?

Govinda: He said he thought of his mother and the people who had supported him along the way. He remembered dance and fight masters who did not charge him, acting teacher Roshan Taneja, and a Bengali dhaba owner who fed him without asking for money. Govinda said he later repaid them when he was in a position to do so because they had treated him like family.

Q. You focused a lot on dance songs and steps. Which film or dance performance is closest to your heart?

Govinda: He said he was not particularly attached to any one film. Instead, he felt his songs had helped people remember him. He recalled his mother advising him to keep smiling, look at people with affection and ensure that nobody felt their love for him had been wasted.

Q. You have also played difficult roles, including villains. Can you talk about that phase?

Govinda: He pointed out that he had taken on challenging roles early in his career. He said that at around 23, he had played a don in roughly half a dozen films, asking the interviewer whether she could believe it.

Q. What is your next goal or dream?

Govinda: He advised people not to discuss their dreams openly and to keep love in their hearts. He encouraged people to enjoy life privately and remain happy rather than displaying everything to others.

Q. What would you like to say to viewers ahead of Diwali?

Govinda: He wished everyone a happy Diwali and prayed that love between people would always remain. He also wished for friends and colleagues to prosper and support one another, adding that genuine support is often the kind that is offered without being shown off.