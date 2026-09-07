Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toxic underperformed at box office, failing to recover costs.

OTT deals significantly lower than filmmakers' initial expectations.

Streaming platforms offer ₹30 crore; makers consider new edit.

Yash’s much-awaited gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has suffered a major setback after failing to make the expected impact at the box office. The film, reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore, has struggled to recover even half of its production cost, while its post-theatrical prospects have also taken a sharp hit. The biggest concern for the makers now is the film’s OTT deal, with reports suggesting that streaming platforms are offering far less than the team had anticipated.

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‘Toxic’ Struggles To Secure A Big OTT Deal

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the digital rights for Toxic have still not been sold at the price the makers were hoping for.

A source quoted in the report said, "The Toxic team had an offer of Rs. 150 crores from a leading platform, but the demand from the team was a lot higher, north of Rs. 200 crores. Yash was confident that the film would do blockbuster business in theatres, and that in turn, would boost the post-theatrical OTT prices to Rs. 200 crore plus. But the results are exactly opposite, as the digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs. 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages. The biggest offer has come from Zee 5."

The report states that the team had initially been looking for a deal worth more than Rs 200 crore, backed by expectations of a strong theatrical run. However, the film’s underwhelming performance appears to have changed the equation dramatically. Digital platforms are now reportedly valuing its post-theatrical streaming rights at just Rs 30 crore across languages.

Zee5 has emerged as the platform making the highest offer so far, according to the report.

Makers Reportedly Left With Limited Options

Z Studios has reportedly offered Rs 30 crore for Toxic’s digital rights, making it the only platform said to be willing to acquire them at present. Other streaming services have reportedly chosen not to pursue the film.

With the production budget already estimated at Rs 500 crore, accepting a substantially lower OTT amount could be a difficult decision for the makers. However, the report suggests that the team may have little room to negotiate given the film’s theatrical performance.

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‘Toxic’ May Get A New OTT Edit

The film’s adult-oriented storyline could also limit its satellite television earnings, which are reportedly expected to remain very low.

The makers are therefore said to be exploring another way to improve the film’s digital value. According to the report, an alternate version could be created specifically for OTT audiences.

The source added, "The makers are now contemplating a completely new edit for the digital version, with the hope of fetching a bigger amount than what's on the table. The discussions are underway to figure out a way to reduce the losses, one of which is a new cut for OTT."

The proposed new cut would be aimed at strengthening the OTT package and potentially helping the team secure a better deal while reducing the overall losses.

‘Toxic’ Box Office Collection So Far

Toxic opened with Rs 101.10 crore on 26 August, giving the film a strong start at the box office. However, momentum reportedly faded from the second day onwards, with collections slowing considerably.

After 12 days in cinemas, the film had earned Rs 245.75 crore net in India, according to the figures cited in the report. That remains well below its reported Rs 500 crore production cost.

With the film yet to reach even Rs 250 crore domestically after nearly two weeks, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark is now appearing increasingly difficult. The box office shortfall, coupled with the reported OTT offers, has left Toxic facing a steep financial challenge.