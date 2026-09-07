Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sanjay Dutt declined minister's request to speak Marathi.

Dutt cited inability learning Marathi despite long Mumbai residence.

Minister's prompt followed new Marathi mandate for auto drivers.

Social media showed mixed reactions to Dutt's language admission.

Sanjay Dutt recently attended a Dahi Handi celebration in Thane organised by Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan. The actor shared the stage with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who jokingly encouraged him to speak in Marathi. Dutt, however, declined, explaining that he had never managed to learn the language despite spending years in Maharashtra. A video of the same has now gone viral on social media.

Sanjay Dutt Rejects Minister’s ‘Speak Marathi’ Request

In the now-viral videos, Sarnaik - who is standing next to him on stage - remarked, “Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon [These days, I am teaching everyone Marathi].” His comment came in the wake of his department’s recent directive requiring Mumbai autorickshaw drivers to have a functional understanding of Marathi in order to continue operating in the city.

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Those on stage laughed after hearing this. “So I thought after his entry, let us all get Sanjay Dutt to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi,” he added.

Dutt then took the microphone and responded with a joke about his time in prison. “Pratap bhai. Main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha. [I was in the Yervada Jail for six years, and even there I didn’t learn Marathi. I learnt a little].”

The actor then recalled one Marathi phrase he had picked up, saying, “Tumhe Sarvnaam namaskar.”

Sanjay Dutt has been living in Mumbai for more than 50 years, and he himself says that even after spending 6 years in Yerwada Jail, he still couldn’t learn Marathi.



And he openly admitted this in front of everyone, without any shame. So now, will MNS and Uddhav Thackeray’s party… pic.twitter.com/kLQ7AxZfBa — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) September 6, 2026

In another video, Dutt can be seen putting his arm around Sarnaik and spoke warmly about their longstanding association. He called the minister his old friend and brother, before adding, “Main Pratap bhai ka aabhaari hoon ki mujhe yahan bulaye. Hamara rishta bahut purana hai, 25 saal ho gaye hain [I am grateful to Pratap bhai for calling me here. We go way back, almost 25 years].”

How Did Social Media Users React?

A video of the interaction soon made its way across social media, prompting a mixed response from users. While some applauded Dutt for turning down the minister’s request with humour, others questioned why the actor was still unable to speak Marathi despite having spent most of his life in Mumbai.

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“Is he not standing next to the transport minister who wanted to impose the linguistic tests?” asked one social media user.

Another user defended Dutt while making a distinction between celebrities and workers who regularly interact with the public. “For individuals it doesn't matter. But those who had to communicate with the public like taxi drivers, Shop persons, people in public private establishments who directly dealt with the public like bank cashiers, managers etc should know working state language like gujrati in Gujarat.”

Some comments, meanwhile, were considerably more critical. “I would be all for sending him back to Yerwada. Maybe he can try learning some basic decency this time around,” read one such reaction.

Another user questioned whether political parties would respond to Dutt’s admission in the same manner they have allegedly responded to taxi and autorickshaw drivers over language-related issues. “Sanjay Dutt has been living in Mumbai for more than 50 years, and he himself says that even after spending 6 years in Yerwada Jail, he still couldn’t learn Marathi. And he openly admitted this in front of everyone, without any shame. So now, will MNS and Uddhav Thackeray’s party also beat up Sanjay Dutt the way they target taxi drivers, auto drivers and street vendors? I know they don’t have the guts to do that, because MNS and Uddhav’s party only seem to find their courage when it comes to targeting poor people. Whenever a rich or powerful person, or someone from a minority community, is in front of them, they simply back off.”

One more comment praised Dutt for his response, saying, “Only Sanjay Dutt or Salman Khan can defy a minister like this and still smile.”