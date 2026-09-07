Who Is Surabhi Vanzara? Murder Actor Who Converted To Hinduism Goes Viral On IGL

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Surabhi Vanzara gained renewed attention on India's Got Latent.

Sharp, viral exchanges with panel members captivated online viewers.

This appearance revived interest in her extensive acting career.

Her viral appearance reintroduced her to a new generation.

Surabhi Vanzara is back in the spotlight nearly 20 years after appearing in films including Murder and Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story. The actor, comedian and writer recently appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, where her sharp exchanges with the panel quickly caught viewers’ attention. The episode featured Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai alongside Samay. After the panel criticised her performance, Surabhi responded with a series of pointed remarks that left the audience entertained. Her comments, particularly her exchanges with Samay and Rakhi, have since sparked renewed interest in her earlier acting career.

Surabhi Vanzara’s Viral Exchange With Samay

The conversation became particularly memorable when Samay asked Surabhi whether she was usually like her on-screen persona. She replied, “This is all thanks to you. Meeting you is not easy, Samay. It’s quite mentally disturbing. You disturb the entire country."

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When Samay asked whether she had been nervous about meeting him, Surabhi quickly clarified, “Don’t give yourself so much credit. I said mentally disturbed, not nervous." She also directed a remark towards Rakhi Sawant, saying, “You don’t even know how many women you are inspiring today by talking all the rubbish that you do."

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The exchanges have since circulated widely online, bringing Surabhi back into public discussion.

From Murder To Qubool Hai

Surabhi was previously known as Shabnam Syed, with credits under that name appearing for some of her earlier work. IMDb lists her as Surabhi Vanzara and records her marriage to Saurabh M Vanzara in August 2011. Her television work includes Millee, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Hitler Didi and Qubool Hai. In Qubool Hai, she played Shireen Rashid Ahmed Khan.

On the film front, Surabhi appeared in Anurag Basu’s Murder (2004), starring Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel. She played Radhika in the film. She later appeared in Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story as Reshma, a friend of Dia Mirza’s character. Her other film credits include Raaz: The Mystery Continues and Hate Story 2. Her BookMyShow profile also states that her short films Nothingness and Smoked up Honesties were screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Surabhi’s appearance on India’s Got Latent has now introduced her to a new generation of viewers, many of whom are discovering her earlier work after her viral exchange with the panel.