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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesCelebrity Chef Damu Passes Away At 72, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute

Celebrity Chef Damu Passes Away At 72, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute

Celebrity chef Damu, the Guinness World Record holder and Padma Shri awardee known for ‘Cooku With Comali’, has died at the age of 72.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 04:03 PM (IST)

Celebrity chef K. Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, has died at the age of 72. Best known for bringing his culinary expertise to television, he became a familiar face among Tamil audiences through shows such as Cooku With Comali. A Guinness World Record holder and Padma Shri recipient, he leaves behind a lasting contribution to India's culinary and television landscape.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed his condolences, remembering Chef Damu for making cooking accessible to wider audiences through television and for his achievements in the culinary field.

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C Joseph Vijay Pays Tribute To Chef Damu

In a statement shared on X, the Office of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu talked about the chef's distinctive approach to cooking and his efforts to popularise the art through television programmes.

The statement read, “Through his culinary expertise and unique approach, he brought the art of cooking to the people via television programs. In 2010, he created the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, and he was also honoured with the Padma Shri award. His demise is a great loss to the culinary arts field.”

Chef Damu's Guinness World Record And Culinary Journey

Born in 1954, Chef Damu studied at the Institute of Hotel Management in Chennai. He began his career as a management trainee with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation before making a name for himself in the culinary world.

In December 2010, he entered the Guinness World Records after cooking 617 dishes, weighing a combined 190 kg, over 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds. He later took on other culinary challenges, including preparing a 14.7-metre dosa in Madurai and making what was described as the world's largest curry in Singapore.

‘Cooku With Comali’ Made Him A Household Name

Chef Damu became widely recognised as a judge on Vijay TV's popular cooking and comedy show Cooku With Comali. His gentle humour and practical advice made him a familiar presence for viewers, while his straightforward explanations helped contestants understand cooking techniques.

He appeared on the programme from its early seasons, building a strong connection with audiences through his approachable style.

Beyond television, Chef Damu also appeared in Tamil films and continued to contribute to the culinary field.

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Chef Damu Received Padma Shri In 2025

In January 2025, Chef Damu was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the culinary arts. The honour recognised his work in taking professional cooking to a broader audience and inspiring others in the food industry.

His journey from the hospitality sector to television fame and international culinary recognition made him a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu's food and entertainment landscape.

(With inputs from ANI)

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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C Joseph Vijay Chef Damu K Damodaran Cooku With Comali Chef Damu Death
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