Celebrity Chef Damu Passes Away At 72, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute

Celebrity chef K. Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, has died at the age of 72. Best known for bringing his culinary expertise to television, he became a familiar face among Tamil audiences through shows such as Cooku With Comali. A Guinness World Record holder and Padma Shri recipient, he leaves behind a lasting contribution to India's culinary and television landscape.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed his condolences, remembering Chef Damu for making cooking accessible to wider audiences through television and for his achievements in the culinary field.

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C Joseph Vijay Pays Tribute To Chef Damu

In a statement shared on X, the Office of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu talked about the chef's distinctive approach to cooking and his efforts to popularise the art through television programmes.

The statement read, “Through his culinary expertise and unique approach, he brought the art of cooking to the people via television programs. In 2010, he created the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, and he was also honoured with the Padma Shri award. His demise is a great loss to the culinary arts field.”

பிரபல சமையல் கலைஞர் செஃப் தாமு என்று அழைக்கப்படும் திரு.கே.தாமோதரன் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது. தனது சமையல் திறமையாலும், தனித்துவமான அணுகுமுறையாலும், தொலைக்காட்சி நிகழ்ச்சிகள் வாயிலாகச் சமையல் கலையை மக்களிடம் கொண்டு சேர்த்தவர். 2010 ஆம் ஆண்டில் தனிநபரின் மிக நீண்ட சமையல் மாரத்தான் என்ற கின்னஸ் உலக சாதனையைப் படைத்ததோடு, பத்மஸ்ரீ விருதும் பெற்ற பெருமைக்குரியவர். அவரது மறைவு சமையல் கலைத் துறைக்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும். அவரை இழந்துவாடும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், உறவினர்களுக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், சமையல் கலையை நேசிக்கும் ரசிகர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 25, 2026

Chef Damu's Guinness World Record And Culinary Journey

Born in 1954, Chef Damu studied at the Institute of Hotel Management in Chennai. He began his career as a management trainee with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation before making a name for himself in the culinary world.

In December 2010, he entered the Guinness World Records after cooking 617 dishes, weighing a combined 190 kg, over 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds. He later took on other culinary challenges, including preparing a 14.7-metre dosa in Madurai and making what was described as the world's largest curry in Singapore.

‘Cooku With Comali’ Made Him A Household Name

Chef Damu became widely recognised as a judge on Vijay TV's popular cooking and comedy show Cooku With Comali. His gentle humour and practical advice made him a familiar presence for viewers, while his straightforward explanations helped contestants understand cooking techniques.

He appeared on the programme from its early seasons, building a strong connection with audiences through his approachable style.

Beyond television, Chef Damu also appeared in Tamil films and continued to contribute to the culinary field.

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Chef Damu Received Padma Shri In 2025

In January 2025, Chef Damu was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the culinary arts. The honour recognised his work in taking professional cooking to a broader audience and inspiring others in the food industry.

His journey from the hospitality sector to television fame and international culinary recognition made him a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu's food and entertainment landscape.

(With inputs from ANI)