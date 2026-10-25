Delhi Wakes Up To Cool Morning After Late-Night Rain; AQI Sees Improvement: Check Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR saw late-night rain, storms, and hail Saturday.

Showers brought relief; Sunday expects dry 32°C maximum.

Rain offers temporary AQI hope; pollution remains concerning.

High pollution advises precautions for children and elderly.

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather late on Saturday night, with rain, thunderstorms and hail reported in several areas. There was a chill in the air after showers and strong winds brought relief from the relatively warmer conditions, with temperatures expected to remain relatively low on Sunday.

Rain was reported in several parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad on the night of October 24, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Some areas also reported hail.

The change in weather has raised hopes of a temporary improvement in Delhi's deteriorating air quality. However, the extent of any relief from pollution will depend on prevailing weather conditions. Despite the overnight showers, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry during the day on Sunday, October 25.

Delhi Weather Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast

According to the weather forecast, Delhi's maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius.

The possibility of rainfall during the day is considered very low, with the sky expected to remain clear or partly cloudy. A further slight dip in temperatures may be experienced over the coming days.

The weather is forecast to remain mainly clear on October 26 and 27. Cloud cover may increase around October 29 and 30, although forecasts differ on the possibility of rainfall during that period.

Delhi Pollution: Will Overnight Rain Improve AQI?

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 175 at 7:00 AM on Sunday, placing it in the moderate category. The air quality witnessed an improvement from the earlier 191 AQI on Saturday morning and 230 on Friday.

However, the city's air quality still remains a concern as several stations saw AQI exceeding 200. Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 288, followed by Jahangirpuri at 275 and Mundka at 273.

Rainfall can help reduce airborne dust particles, raising the possibility of some temporary improvement in air quality. However, the extent and duration of any improvement will depend on factors such as wind speed and other weather conditions.

Precautions For Children, Elderly Amid Poor Air Quality

Amid elevated pollution levels, children, elderly people and those with respiratory problems have been advised to take extra precautions.

People should avoid outdoor running and strenuous exercise when air quality is poor. Using a well-fitting N95 mask may also help reduce exposure to airborne pollutants when necessary.

While the late-night rain and hail have brought a noticeable change in Delhi-NCR's weather, whether the showers will provide sustained relief from pollution remains to be seen.