Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister also called for reforms within the United Nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called for stronger global efforts to combat terrorism, describing it as a "deadly threat to peace" and asserting that using it as an instrument of statecraft was unacceptable.

Addressing the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan on 'Non-Dualism for World Understanding' at Bharat Mandapam on the occasion of United Nations Day, Jaishankar said terrorism persisted because some countries failed to demonstrate zero tolerance towards the threat.

"Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised. Yet, it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance," he said.

"Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence. The world must therefore develop sharper awareness about this common threat, and it must come together with stronger resolve and counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added.

Jaishankar Links Global Stability To Shared Prosperity

Jaishankar also highlighted the relationship between peace, economic progress and shared prosperity, warning that unequal development could fuel instability in an interconnected world.

"Progress and prosperity are the flip side of conflict and violence, and they too are equally indivisible. The world cannot advance half prosperous and half denied in an era of intricate supply chains, of globalised markets, and of common resources. This is simply a prescription for continuous instability," he said.

His remarks came a day after India condemned a deadly attack on a church in Karak, Jordan, on Friday, which claimed seven lives and left 34 people injured.

India Condemns Church Attack In Jordan

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the attack as a "heinous" and "cowardly" act. India extended condolences to the victims' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The ministry also expressed solidarity with Jordan, reiterating India's commitment to fighting terrorism globally.

"India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan, on October 23, 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack," the statement read.

"India stands firmly with the government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added.

Jaishankar also expressed condolences over the incident in a post on X, saying he was "Deeply shocked at the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan yesterday, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others."

He reiterated India's support for Jordan and its commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

Jaishankar Calls For Reforms In United Nations

During his address, Jaishankar also called for reforms in the United Nations, saying the global body's shortcomings and limitations needed to be acknowledged and addressed.

He said the case for reformed multilateralism was becoming stronger by the day, stressing that large parts of the world could not be excluded from decision-making.

"Large parts of the world cannot be left out from decision-making. The UN must show leadership, not be a spectator to global crises," he said.

Calling for renewed commitment to collective action, the minister urged the international community to continue working towards long-awaited changes in the global multilateral system.

"On this occasion, even as we recognise the need for such long-awaited changes, let us renew our commitment to work together. We are common, we are shared, we are united," he said.

United Nations Day is observed on October 24 to mark the anniversary of the UN Charter's entry into force in 1945. The United Nations officially came into being after the founding document was ratified by a majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council.