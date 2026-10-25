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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKhesari Lal Yadav Hit By Slipper During Bihar Performance, Pappu Yadav Issues Warning

Khesari Lal Yadav Hit By Slipper During Bihar Performance, Pappu Yadav Issues Warning

Khesari Lal Yadav faced a slipper-throwing incident during his Khurda Mahotsav performance. Pappu Yadav warned that the person responsible would be identified.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Slipper thrown at Khesari Lal Yadav during Purnia performance.
  • Singer responded sarcastically, maintaining composure onstage amidst disruption.
  • Purnia MP Pappu Yadav vowed to identify the culprit via CCTV.
  • MP also warned spectators climbing dangerous electricity poles at event.

acBhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav faced an unexpected disruption during his performance at the annual Khurda Mahotsav in Purnia, Bihar, after someone in the crowd threw a slipper towards the stage. The incident, a video of which has circulated on social media, drew a sharp reaction from Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who warned that the person responsible would be identified. The event also witnessed overcrowding, with some spectators climbing electricity poles to get a better view.

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Slipper Thrown At Khesari Lal Yadav Mid-Performance

Khesari Lal Yadav was entertaining the audience with his songs when the slipper was thrown towards the stage. The sudden act left the singer momentarily taken aback, but he quickly regained his composure and addressed the person responsible through the microphone.

Rather than losing his temper, Khesari responded with sarcasm, criticising the act without interrupting the situation for long.

He said, “Bahut achha kiya beta, I love you, kya ladka hai, tum bahut aage jaoge, itna aage ki wahan se zameen nahi hogi. Jo log galat karte hain, main unka samman karta hoon, kyunki teri galtiyon se duniya seekhegi.”

The singer's reaction has since become a talking point online, with footage of the incident being shared on social media.

Pappu Yadav Warns Person Responsible

The incident angered Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who said the person who threw the slipper had been captured on CCTV cameras. He warned that the individual would be traced within two days.

The MP also reprimanded spectators who had climbed electricity poles during the programme, putting their safety at risk. When some people reportedly refused to climb down, Pappu Yadav warned that the show could be stopped if the unsafe behaviour continued.

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Khurda Mahotsav Is Held Every Year During Durga Puja

The Khurda Mahotsav is an annual event organised during the Durga Puja celebrations. Pappu Yadav oversees the event, which draws crowds for its performances and festivities.

This year, Khesari Lal Yadav's songs attracted considerable enthusiasm from the audience. However, the slipper-throwing incident and concerns over spectators climbing electricity poles brought tension to the celebrations.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Khesari Lal Yadav at the Khurda Mahotsav?

During his performance at the Khurda Mahotsav in Purnia, a slipper was thrown towards the stage. He was momentarily surprised but quickly regained composure.

How did Khesari Lal Yadav react to the slipper incident?

He responded with sarcasm, addressing the person without losing his temper. He criticized the act but continued his performance.

What was MP Pappu Yadav's reaction to the incident?

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav was angered by the incident. He warned that the person responsible would be identified via CCTV within two days.

Were there other problems reported at the Khurda Mahotsav?

Yes, the event experienced overcrowding, with spectators climbing electricity poles. MP Pappu Yadav reprimanded them and threatened to stop the show due to safety concerns.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Khesari Lal Yadav Pappu Yadav Purnia BIHAR
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