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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGovinda Regrets Not Meeting ‘Four Miss Universe-Type Heroines’ Properly Amid Komal Rani Affair Rumours

Govinda Regrets Not Meeting ‘Four Miss Universe-Type Heroines’ Properly Amid Komal Rani Affair Rumours

Govinda opened up about his marriage, divorce filing, glamorous heroines, and missed opportunities in an exclusive conversation with Chitra Tripathi, admitting he sometimes regrets choices from his past.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 03:13 PM (IST)

Actor Govinda recently opened up about his personal life, marriage, and regrets during an exclusive conversation with Chitra Tripathi on ABP News’ show Charcha With Chitra. During the interaction, the actor spoke about his wife withdrawing the divorce filing and reflected on how attraction and the glamour surrounding an actor can affect personal relationships. Govinda also recalled being around several actresses whom he described as exceptionally beautiful, while admitting that he never really got the opportunity to know them closely. Looking back, the actor said he sometimes wonders why he did not pursue certain opportunities when he had the chance. His candid comments offered a glimpse into his thoughts on marriage, attraction, family and missed opportunities.

Govinda On Divorce Filing

Speaking about the recent development in his personal life, Govinda said the divorce filing had been withdrawn. He was asked how such a decision could have been reversed and whether it happened because of pressure or affection. Govinda said, “She recently withdrew the divorce she had filed. How could she not? Was it because of threats or because of love?”

ALSO READ | ‘She Shaved Her Head And Eyebrows’: Govinda Recalls Mother’s Sacrifice To Raise Kids

The actor remarked while discussing the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of the divorce filing and the dynamics of his relationship.

ALSO READ | 'Lena Padega Bhi': Govinda On Sunita Ahuja Withdrawing Divorce Case; Says 'Hamare Yaha Talaq Shabd Nahi Hai'

 ‘You Don’t See Your Family’

Govinda also spoke about the attention he received because of the glamorous actresses he worked with during his career. Recalling what he had been told about his fascination with beauty, he said: “Now she says, ‘You have become so overwhelmed by the beauty of someone that you can no longer see your home and family.’ Four Miss Universe-type heroines came into my life. I never really met them properly. We just had fun.”

The actor’s comments touched upon the glamour associated with the film industry and the way it can become a subject of discussion within personal relationships.

 Govinda On Regrets And Missed Chances

During the conversation, Govinda also admitted that he sometimes looks back at his past and wonders why he did not act when he had the opportunity. Speaking about his regrets, he said, “I regret it now. Why couldn’t I do it?” He further added, “I am searching and regretting it. If I get the chance now, I would take the gamble.”

Govinda’s candid remarks came during his exclusive interaction with Chitra Tripathi on Charcha With Chitra, where he spoke about his personal life, relationships, the women he encountered during his film career, and the choices he continues to reflect upon.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Govinda Wife Govinda Divorce Govinda Marriage Charcha With Chitra Govinda Interview Govinda Chitra Tripathi Interview Govinda Bollywood Career
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