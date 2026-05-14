Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay prioritizes 'Jana Nayagan' film amidst political new role.

Producer returns from Cannes to expedite stalled film certification.

Political themes and public sentiment delay CBFC film clearance.

Film faced leak controversy, leading to arrests and editor suspension.

Days after stepping into his new role as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay has shifted his attention to unfinished business from his film career. His much-discussed project Jana Nayagan, once touted as his cinematic farewell, is now back in the spotlight.

According to sources cited by India Today, Vijay has instructed producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions to cut short his visit to the Cannes Film Festival and return to Chennai. The move signals a renewed push to resolve the film’s prolonged delay.

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CBFC Roadblock Continues To Stall Release

At the heart of the delay lies the film's ongoing struggle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Jana Nayagan has remained stuck in the certification pipeline for months, with certain scenes reportedly flagged for potentially hurting public sentiment.

The film’s political undertones have also drawn scrutiny. Its content was viewed as sensitive, especially during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a crucial period when Vijay made his electoral debut as the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and went on to secure victory.

Efforts are now underway to obtain clearance from the revising committee, where the film has been pending for several weeks. Once approved, the team is expected to move swiftly towards a theatrical release.

Leak Controversy Adds To Film’s Troubles

As if certification hurdles weren't enough, the film was rocked by a major setback in April when an HD version was leaked online. The breach prompted swift action from the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police, leading to the arrest of nine individuals, including three key suspects.

One of the accused, reportedly a freelance editor, is believed to have gained unauthorised access to the footage before uploading it online. The fallout didn’t end there. Editor Pradeep E Ragav was later suspended by the editors’ association for working with an unaffiliated freelancer, which violated industry regulations.

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About Jana Nayagan

Backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is a large-scale political action drama featuring a star-studded cast, including Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, and Gautham Menon. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film carries immense expectations.