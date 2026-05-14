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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'It Took One Man To Dirty America's Image': Ram Gopal Varma Slams Donald Trump Amid His China Visit

'It Took One Man To Dirty America's Image': Ram Gopal Varma Slams Donald Trump Amid His China Visit

Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet criticising Donald Trump has gone viral, sparking debate online over his sharp remarks on America’s global image.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Gopal Varma criticizes Donald Trump's global perception on X.
  • He tweeted the world waits to mock, laugh, or be disgusted.
  • Users debated Trump's legacy with divided reactions to Varma's tweet.
  • Meanwhile, Trump arrived in China with business leaders for talks.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has stirred conversation on social media with a pointed remark aimed at US President Donald Trump. Known for his unfiltered opinions, Varma’s latest tweet has quickly caught attention, triggering a wave of reactions across platforms.

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The Tweet That Sparked Instant Buzz

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma shared a sharply worded observation about Trump’s global perception. The comment didn’t take long to gain traction, with users weighing in from across the political and cultural spectrum.

“I doubt ever in history, there existed a leader , where the whole world is waiting every minute either to mock him , or laugh at him , or be disgusted at him , or shocked by him and that is @realDonaldTrump for you ..It is truly amazing that it took just one man to dirty America’s image which can never ever be cleaned”

Internet Reacts With Different Opinions 

As the tweet spread, users flooded the comments section with sharply contrasting viewpoints, turning the post into a broader debate on Trump’s legacy.

One user wrote, “He should have been sleepy like Joe Biden or destroy America from within like Obama, for the world to have liked him.” Another comment read, “Trump saved America from illegal immigration, high crime and lgbtq nut jobbery. Without those controls, the world would have gone straight to hell.”

Some took a more measured stance, with one user noting, “Trump's style is chaotic entertainment for the world, but results matter more than optics.” Meanwhile, another observed, “Whether people love him or hate him, one thing is undeniable, he changed global political conversations completely.”

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Trump’s High-Stakes Arrival In China

Trump has landed in China for a visit loaded with geopolitical weight. He is accompanied by a high-profile delegation of American business leaders, including Elon Musk and Jensen Huang.

This visit marks Trump’s first significant face-to-face interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping since his earlier trip in 2017.

While trade remains central to the discussions, it’s not the only issue on the table. Trump is also expected to press Xi to leverage China’s influence over Iran, with the aim of moving towards an agreement that could help bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ram Gopal Varma tweet about Donald Trump?

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he doubts any leader in history has had the world waiting every minute to mock, laugh at, be disgusted by, or be shocked by them, referring to Donald Trump.

What was the reaction to Ram Gopal Varma's tweet?

The tweet sparked mixed reactions online, with users offering contrasting viewpoints on Trump's legacy and impact.

What did some users say in response to Varma's tweet?

Some users suggested Trump should have been less disruptive to be liked, while others credited him with saving America from issues like illegal immigration and high crime.

What is the significance of Donald Trump's visit to China?

Trump is in China for a visit with geopolitical implications, accompanied by business leaders. He will meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss trade and China's influence over Iran.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Ram Gopal Varma Viral Donald Trump Donald Trump. Trump China Visit
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