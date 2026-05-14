Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Gopal Varma criticizes Donald Trump's global perception on X.

He tweeted the world waits to mock, laugh, or be disgusted.

Users debated Trump's legacy with divided reactions to Varma's tweet.

Meanwhile, Trump arrived in China with business leaders for talks.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has stirred conversation on social media with a pointed remark aimed at US President Donald Trump. Known for his unfiltered opinions, Varma’s latest tweet has quickly caught attention, triggering a wave of reactions across platforms.

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The Tweet That Sparked Instant Buzz

I doubt ever in history, there existed a leader , where the whole world is waiting every minute either to mock him , or laugh at him , or be disgusted at him , or shocked by him and that is @realDonaldTrump for you ..It is truly amazing that it took just one man to dirty… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 14, 2026

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma shared a sharply worded observation about Trump’s global perception. The comment didn’t take long to gain traction, with users weighing in from across the political and cultural spectrum.

“I doubt ever in history, there existed a leader , where the whole world is waiting every minute either to mock him , or laugh at him , or be disgusted at him , or shocked by him and that is @realDonaldTrump for you ..It is truly amazing that it took just one man to dirty America’s image which can never ever be cleaned”

Internet Reacts With Different Opinions

As the tweet spread, users flooded the comments section with sharply contrasting viewpoints, turning the post into a broader debate on Trump’s legacy.

One user wrote, “He should have been sleepy like Joe Biden or destroy America from within like Obama, for the world to have liked him.” Another comment read, “Trump saved America from illegal immigration, high crime and lgbtq nut jobbery. Without those controls, the world would have gone straight to hell.”

Some took a more measured stance, with one user noting, “Trump's style is chaotic entertainment for the world, but results matter more than optics.” Meanwhile, another observed, “Whether people love him or hate him, one thing is undeniable, he changed global political conversations completely.”

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Trump’s High-Stakes Arrival In China

Trump has landed in China for a visit loaded with geopolitical weight. He is accompanied by a high-profile delegation of American business leaders, including Elon Musk and Jensen Huang.

This visit marks Trump’s first significant face-to-face interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping since his earlier trip in 2017.

While trade remains central to the discussions, it’s not the only issue on the table. Trump is also expected to press Xi to leverage China’s influence over Iran, with the aim of moving towards an agreement that could help bring an end to the ongoing conflict.