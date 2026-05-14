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HomeEntertainmentMoviesTrisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu To Release On Time In UK, Europe: Distributor

Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu To Release On Time In UK, Europe: Distributor

Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles and is directed by RJ Balaji.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 May 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karuppu film's early morning and noon shows cancelled due to financier issues.
  • Suriya reportedly intervened to resolve pending financial dues for release.
  • Overseas screenings in UK and Europe remain unaffected, distributor confirmed.
  • Film expected to release later today if all issues resolved.

Karuppu, the Tamil action drama starring Trisha Krishnan and Suriya, has been making headlines amid uncertainty surrounding its release. The film’s 9 AM screenings were cancelled despite Chief Minister Vijay granting special permission for additional screenings. It is now reported that the noon shows have also been cancelled. The film is now expected to release later this evening if all pending issues are resolved. Amid this, the movie’s distributor in the United Kingdom and Europe has assured fans that overseas screenings remain on track.

Karuppu To Release on Time in UK, Europe

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ahimsa Entertainment addressed concerns surrounding the film’s release and clarified that shows in the UK and Europe would continue as planned.

ALSO READ| Trisha Krishnan-Suriya’s Karuppu 9 AM Shows Cancelled In Tamil Nadu Despite Vijay’s Approval; Makers Issue Apology

“As of now, we’re not cancelling any shows. We still truly believe Karuppu will arrive in time for the UK & Europe showtimes, and we’re holding onto every bit of hope that we’ll get to celebrate our beloved Suriya na on the big screen today itself,” a part of the statement read.

The distributor further said that Karuppu is meant to be experienced in theatres and not watched quietly at home.

“Just like all of you, we’ve been counting the hours, desperately waiting to see him light up theatres again. This isn’t a film meant to be watched quietly at home - this is a proper theatre celebration, a whistle-loaded, goosebumps-filled mass experience made to be felt with hundreds of fans screaming his name together.”

Ahimsa Entertainment also said it remains hopeful and is praying for the film’s smooth release.

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“We know how much this day means to everyone. So let’s keep the faith, positivity and prayers going a little longer. Our celebrations for Suriya na cannot end before they even begin. Idhu namma padam today.”

Karuppu 9 AM, Noon Shows Cancelled

Apart from the early morning screenings, the noon shows of Karuppu were also cancelled. According to a News18 report, the issue stemmed from a pending settlement with a financier. However, the film is still expected to hit theatres later in the evening.

“I’m really sorry.. It shouldn’t have happened.. I didn’t expect this too.. I hope all the issues will get resolved and the film will be released this evening at 6 PM.. Sorry for making you all go through this…,” film’s director, RJ Balaji, said in an emotional video on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RJ Balaji (@irjbalaji)

A TOI report further claimed that the issue was resolved after Suriya reportedly stepped in and took responsibility for clearing the dues.

About Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu features Suriya in dual roles as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy. Trisha Krishnan plays lawyer Preethi, while RJ Balaji appears as the antagonist, Baby Kannan.

The film is also set to release in Telugu under the title Veerabhadrudu.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any issues with the release of the movie Karuppu in India?

Yes, the 9 AM and noon shows of Karuppu were cancelled due to pending issues with a financier. The film is expected to release later in the evening if these are resolved.

Will Karuppu be released in the UK and Europe as scheduled?

Yes, the distributor Ahimsa Entertainment has confirmed that overseas screenings in the UK and Europe remain on track and are not cancelled.

Who are the main actors in Karuppu?

Karuppu stars Trisha Krishnan and Suriya. Suriya plays dual roles as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy.

What is the Telugu title for Karuppu?

The film Karuppu will be released in Telugu under the title Veerabhadrudu.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suriya Vijay Trisha Krishnan Europe UK Tamil NAdu Karuppu
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