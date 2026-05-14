Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film's first glimpse rumored over three minutes long.

Extended look suggests detailed world-building approach.

Glimpse may release midnight May 19th.

NTR Jr. next in 'Devara', Neel known for 'KGF'.

With every new update, the yet-untitled film, widely referred to as NTR-Neel, continues to dominate fan controversies. Now, fresh reports about its first glimpse have only intensified the buzz, hinting at something far more ambitious than a standard teaser drop.

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Extended First Look Rumours

According to a report by India Today, the first look may stretch beyond the three-minute mark. If accurate, that’s significantly longer than the usual teaser format seen in big-ticket releases.

A source quoted by the publication said, “There’s growing buzz within trade circles that the first glimpse of NTRNeel could be around 3-plus minutes long. If that turns out to be accurate, it clearly suggests the makers are aiming for a detailed world-building launch rather than a routine announcement asset."

It has also been rumoured that the glimpse will be released on May 20, aligning with Jr NTR’s birthday, adding to the sense of occasion.

Midnight Release Buzz Builds Momentum

A report, again cited by India Today, suggests the glimpse could drop at midnight on May 19, just hours before the birthday festivities begin.

An independent source reportedly reiterated, “There’s growing buzz within trade circles that the first glimpse of NTRNeel could be around 3-plus minutes long. If that turns out to be accurate, it clearly suggests the makers are aiming for a detailed world-building launch rather than a routine announcement asset."

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What’s Next For Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film performed strongly at the box office and featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel has carved out a reputation for high-octane storytelling with blockbusters like the KGF franchise and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas.