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HomeEntertainmentMoviesJr NTR-Prashant Neel Film's First Glimpse May Cross 3 Minutes, Release Set For Actor’s Birthday: Report

Jr NTR-Prashant Neel Film's First Glimpse May Cross 3 Minutes, Release Set For Actor’s Birthday: Report

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film glimpse may run over 3 minutes, with a grand reveal expected on May 20 alongside the actor’s birthday celebrations.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 May 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film's first glimpse rumored over three minutes long.
  • Extended look suggests detailed world-building approach.
  • Glimpse may release midnight May 19th.
  • NTR Jr. next in 'Devara', Neel known for 'KGF'.

With every new update, the yet-untitled film, widely referred to as NTR-Neel, continues to dominate fan controversies. Now, fresh reports about its first glimpse have only intensified the buzz, hinting at something far more ambitious than a standard teaser drop.

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Extended First Look Rumours

According to a report by India Today, the first look may stretch beyond the three-minute mark. If accurate, that’s significantly longer than the usual teaser format seen in big-ticket releases.

A source quoted by the publication said, “There’s growing buzz within trade circles that the first glimpse of NTRNeel could be around 3-plus minutes long. If that turns out to be accurate, it clearly suggests the makers are aiming for a detailed world-building launch rather than a routine announcement asset."

It has also been rumoured that the glimpse will be released on May 20, aligning with Jr NTR’s birthday, adding to the sense of occasion.

Midnight Release Buzz Builds Momentum

A report, again cited by India Today, suggests the glimpse could drop at midnight on May 19, just hours before the birthday festivities begin.

An independent source reportedly reiterated, “There’s growing buzz within trade circles that the first glimpse of NTRNeel could be around 3-plus minutes long. If that turns out to be accurate, it clearly suggests the makers are aiming for a detailed world-building launch rather than a routine announcement asset."

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What’s Next For Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film performed strongly at the box office and featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel has carved out a reputation for high-octane storytelling with blockbusters like the KGF franchise and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the rumors surrounding the first glimpse of the NTR-Neel film?

The first glimpse is rumored to be over three minutes long, suggesting a focus on detailed world-building rather than a standard teaser.

When is the first glimpse of NTR-Neel expected to be released?

It's speculated that the first glimpse will be released on May 20, coinciding with Jr NTR's birthday.

Are there any midnight release rumors for the NTR-Neel first glimpse?

Yes, some reports suggest the glimpse might drop at midnight on May 19, just before Jr NTR's birthday.

What is the significance of the rumored length of the first glimpse?

A longer glimpse implies the filmmakers want to provide a more in-depth introduction to the film's world, moving beyond a typical teaser.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prashanth Neel Jr NTR ENtertainment News NTR Neel Film
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