‘Cleaned Homes, Slept At Grand Central’: Vikas Khanna Reflects On Journey To TIME 100

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khanna rebuilt career, achieving 8 Michelin stars, opening Bungalow.

TIME has released its list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and it’s a proud moment for India yet again. Chef Vikas Khanna has been named among the 100 people on this prestigious list.

To this, the star chef shared a post on social media reflecting on his life journey from selling at Vivek Public School in 1989 to becoming an 8 Michelin-star chef and establishing one of the most popular restaurants in the world, Bungalow.

The post captures his journey of coming from a humble background, facing several setbacks, choosing not to give up, and constantly proving himself.

ALSO READ | 12 Years Later, Preity Zinta Reacts To Salman Khan’s Viral ‘Zinta’s Team Won Kya?’ Tweet

A Journey Of Struggles And Strength

He wrote, “From selling bhatura chole at Vivek Public School in 1989, to opening Lawrence Garden Banquet from the back of my house in Amritsar in 1990.In 1991, I chose culinary arts - a decision that embarrassed almost everyone except my grandmother.”

He further added how he faced stereotypical comments and humiliation while pursuing culinary arts, but still chose to remain silent and moved to another country. He mentioned in his post, “There were years of humiliation I rarely speak about. Moments that nearly broke me. In 2000, when my banquet was torn down, I almost gave up. Instead, I moved to the United States and started over. Cleaning homes. Selling food on the streets of TriBeCa. Sleeping at Grand Central. Experiencing homelessness at NYC Rescue. Sleepless nights. Being called “Curry Boy” on the 7 train.”

He went on to add, “And still, I kept going. From there… 8 Michelin stars. Then losing myself again. Then starting over—one last time as a promise to my sister—with Bungalow. And now…

TIME100 Most Influential People in the World 2026. I’m still trying to process it. The journey continues.”

When God has a plan…



From selling bhatura chole at Vivek Public School in 1989,

to opening Lawrence Garden Banquet from the back of my house in Amritsar in 1990.

In 1991, I chose culinary arts—

a decision that embarrassed almost everyone except my grandmother.



There were years… pic.twitter.com/8j8dNSZni8 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 17, 2026

Finding Purpose Again

He reflected on his struggles while establishing himself as a chef in another country and how he also faced racism during that phase. He shared that even after earning 8 Michelin stars, he lost himself at one point, but chose to rebuild his life again by creating the restaurant Bungalow, dedicated to his sister.

ALSO READ | Who Is Ahsaas Channa? All About Actor After Gudgudi Enters Cannes Film Festival

About Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna is a globally celebrated chef, author, and filmmaker known for bringing Indian cuisine to the world stage. He has represented India with pride through his restaurants, books, and television appearances. Beyond food, he is admired for his humanitarian work, especially during times of crisis.

India On TIME’s List

Alongside Vikas Khanna, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have also been named on the TIME list.

The TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, recognising global leaders, pioneers, titans, artists, and icons.