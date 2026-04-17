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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities12 Years Later, Preity Zinta Reacts To Salman Khan’s Viral ‘Zinta’s Team Won Kya?’ Tweet

12 Years Later, Preity Zinta Reacts To Salman Khan’s Viral ‘Zinta’s Team Won Kya?’ Tweet

Preity Zinta finally reacts to Salman Khan’s famous ‘Zinta’s team won kya’ tweet after Punjab Kings’ latest win, delighting fans online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's decade-old tweet resurfaces after Punjab Kings' victory.
  • Preity Zinta finally responds to Khan's viral query about her team.
  • Punjab Kings' official handle shares throwback photo of Salman Khan.
  • Zinta thanks Khan, inviting him to attend a future match.

More than a decade after Salman Khan's "Zinta's team won kya?" tweet became a fan-favourite meme, Preity Zinta has finally responded. Following Punjab Kings’ latest victory, the actor and team co-owner revived the long-running social media moment, sending fans into nostalgia mode.

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The Tweet That Became Popular

The story began on May 28, 2014, when Salman Khan posted a short but unforgettable tweet, “Zinta’s team won kya?”

The casual line quickly became a recurring reference among fans, especially whenever Punjab’s franchise featured in key matches. Over time, it evolved into one of social media’s most remembered celebrity cricket moments.

Years later, the actor brought the old joke back into the spotlight. On April 11, 2026, Salman congratulated Preity Zinta and her side with a warm message, “Well done Zinta, congratulations Zinta, team is playing well”.

The post instantly grabbed attention, with many fans recalling the original 2014 tweet.

Preity Zinta Finally Responds

On April 16, Preity answered with an energetic message celebrating the team’s spirit, leadership and performance.

She wrote, “Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL for this win… So much maturity from @prabhsimran01 & wow @arshdeepsinghh. Happy to see you shine. Amazing team work under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15 & @RickyPonting. That was an awesome catch Shreyas! Best I’ve ever seen. I’m grinning ear to ear.”

Adding another layer to the online celebration, the official handle of Punjab Kings shared an old photograph of Salman Khan visiting the Golden Temple and captioned it, “Apa jeet gaye!”.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ahsaas Channa? All About Actor After Gudgudi Enters Cannes Film Festival

Their Earlier Exchange Also Won Hearts

This wasn’t the first recent interaction between the two stars. On April 13, Salman once again praised the side, writing, “Well done Zinta, Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well.”

Preity responded warmly in the comments saying, “Thank you Salman. All credit to Captain, Coach & the team and some to you too. Love u loads ! Now pls come for a game.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the famous Salman Khan tweet about Preity Zinta's team?

Salman Khan tweeted

How did Preity Zinta finally respond to Salman Khan's tweet?

Preity Zinta responded on April 16, 2026, with an energetic message congratulating her team, Punjab Kings, on their win and praising individual players.

Did Salman Khan tweet about Preity Zinta's team again recently?

Yes, Salman Khan praised Preity Zinta's team again on April 13, 2026, with a message stating

What was Preity Zinta's response to Salman Khan's second praise?

Preity Zinta thanked Salman, giving credit to the captain, coach, and team, and playfully added some credit to him too. She also invited him to a game.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Salman Khan Punjab Kings ENtertainment News IPL 2026
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