12 Years Later, Preity Zinta Reacts To Salman Khan’s Viral ‘Zinta’s Team Won Kya?’ Tweet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan's decade-old tweet resurfaces after Punjab Kings' victory.

Preity Zinta finally responds to Khan's viral query about her team.

Punjab Kings' official handle shares throwback photo of Salman Khan.

Zinta thanks Khan, inviting him to attend a future match.

More than a decade after Salman Khan's "Zinta's team won kya?" tweet became a fan-favourite meme, Preity Zinta has finally responded. Following Punjab Kings’ latest victory, the actor and team co-owner revived the long-running social media moment, sending fans into nostalgia mode.

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The Tweet That Became Popular

Zinta's team won kya ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

The story began on May 28, 2014, when Salman Khan posted a short but unforgettable tweet, “Zinta’s team won kya?”

The casual line quickly became a recurring reference among fans, especially whenever Punjab’s franchise featured in key matches. Over time, it evolved into one of social media’s most remembered celebrity cricket moments.

Years later, the actor brought the old joke back into the spotlight. On April 11, 2026, Salman congratulated Preity Zinta and her side with a warm message, “Well done Zinta, congratulations Zinta, team is playing well”.

The post instantly grabbed attention, with many fans recalling the original 2014 tweet.

Preity Zinta Finally Responds

Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL for this win 👊So much maturity from @prabhsimran01 & wow @arshdeepsinghh Happy to see you shine 🤩 Amazing team work under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15 & @RickyPonting 🔥 That was an awesome catch… pic.twitter.com/MNPsG1U1qU — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 16, 2026

On April 16, Preity answered with an energetic message celebrating the team’s spirit, leadership and performance.

She wrote, “Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL for this win… So much maturity from @prabhsimran01 & wow @arshdeepsinghh. Happy to see you shine. Amazing team work under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15 & @RickyPonting. That was an awesome catch Shreyas! Best I’ve ever seen. I’m grinning ear to ear.”

Adding another layer to the online celebration, the official handle of Punjab Kings shared an old photograph of Salman Khan visiting the Golden Temple and captioned it, “Apa jeet gaye!”.

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Their Earlier Exchange Also Won Hearts

Thank you Salman ❤️ All credit to Captain, Coach & the team👊 and some to you too 🤣 Love u loads ! Now pls come for a game… 💃@ShreyasIyer15 #Ting pic.twitter.com/NCuCSP2vnQ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 14, 2026

This wasn’t the first recent interaction between the two stars. On April 13, Salman once again praised the side, writing, “Well done Zinta, Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well.”

Preity responded warmly in the comments saying, “Thank you Salman. All credit to Captain, Coach & the team and some to you too. Love u loads ! Now pls come for a game.”