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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Ahsaas Channa? All About Actor After Gudgudi Enters Cannes Film Festival

Who Is Ahsaas Channa? All About Actor After Gudgudi Enters Cannes Film Festival

Short film Gudgudi heads to Cannes under the Marché du Film category. Actress Ahsaas Channa grabs attention as her journey from child artist to OTT star continues to shine.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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  • Channa gained fame on OTT with popular web series.

Making it to the Cannes Film Festival is a big milestone for any film. It’s a moment of pride not just for the makers, but for the actors as well. This time, the spotlight is on the short film Gudgudi, which has officially made its way to the prestigious festival.

The film will have a special screening at Cannes and has been selected under the ‘Marché du Film’ category - one of the world’s biggest film market platforms. While the film is already creating buzz, actress Ahsaas Channa is also grabbing attention during this proud moment.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by White Peacock Films (@whitepeacockfilms)

Ahsaas Channa’s Role In Gudgudi

Gudgudi is a short film where Ahsaas plays a key role alongside actors Hridansh Parekh, Aarav, and Prateek Rathod. The project is gaining recognition not just for its selection but also for its promising cast and storytelling.

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From Child Artist To OTT Star

Talking about Ahsaas Channa, she was born on August 5, 1999, in Mumbai, into a Punjabi family. Her father, Iqbal Singh Channa, is a Punjabi film producer, while her mother, Kulbir Kaur, is a television actress. Acting came naturally to her, and she began her career at a very young age.

She first appeared in the film Vaastu Shastra, where she played the role of Rohan, the son of Sushmita Sen. She also gained popularity as a child artist in My Friend Ganesha, where she played the character Ashu, a role that audiences still remember fondly.

Interestingly, Ahsaas played male roles in her early career, including a part in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna starring Shah Rukh Khan. She was later seen as a female character for the first time in the 2008 horror film Phoonk.

As she grew older, Ahsaas successfully transitioned into digital platforms. She became a popular face on OTT with shows like Kota Factory, Girls Hostel, Hostel Daze, and Half CA, earning her a strong fan base among young audiences.

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She has also appeared in TV shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Oye Jassie, where her performances were well appreciated.

Apart from acting, Ahsaas is a well-educated actress and holds a degree in Psychology from Mumbai University. She is also quite active on social media, with over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most loved young digital stars today.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ahsaas Channa transition from child artist to OTT star?

Ahsaas Channa successfully transitioned to digital platforms as she grew older. She gained popularity on OTT with shows like Kota Factory and Girls Hostel.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cannes Film Festival Ahsaas Channa Gugudi
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