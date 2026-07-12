Ahead of the Indian premiere of The Odyssey in Mumbai, director Christopher Nolan and actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon took time out for a distinctly local experience. Before the spotlight shifted to the red carpet, the trio was seen enjoying cups of chai and bun maska at a Mumbai café, with their outing quickly drawing attention from fans and social media.

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Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon Make A Chai Stop In Mumbai

Before the special screening, Nolan, Damon and Holland were seen at a local café, where they enjoyed hot chai, bun maska and a few desserts during a short break. Universal Pictures India later posted pictures from the visit on social media, giving fans a peek at the trio’s laid-back stop before the evening premiere.

The post was captioned, "Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere. A Big night awaits, but chai comes first! #OdysseyMumbaiPremiere (sic)," showing the filmmaker and actors smiling as they enjoyed the refreshments. People at the café also gathered to take photographs of the trio, while a video circulating online captured them greeting those present before heading to the event.

Star-Studded Cast And Indian Premiere

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez and Mia Goth in significant roles.

The film is adapted from Homer's epic poem and is co-produced by Christopher Nolan alongside producer Emma Thomas. Thomas also attended the Mumbai premiere with Nolan, Damon and Holland.

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A Landmark Project For Christopher Nolan

The upcoming release follows the success of Oppenheimer, the previous collaboration between Nolan and Thomas. The Oscar-winning film earned $958.8 million (approx. Rs 8,390 crore) globally and received 13 Academy Award nominations, taking home seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Beyond its cast, The Odyssey has attracted attention for its technical scale. It is set to become the first narrative feature filmed entirely with IMAX cameras. In an unusual move, tickets for selected 70mm screenings went on sale in July 2025, a full year ahead of the film's release.

Distributed by Universal Pictures, The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17.