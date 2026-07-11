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English NewsEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay Drops Fresh Jana Nayagan Poster; Internet Can't Keep Calm Over The Big Update

Vijay Drops Fresh Jana Nayagan Poster; Internet Can't Keep Calm Over The Big Update

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally received CBFC clearance with an A certificate after months of delay. The actor also shared a new poster reading "Certified" and "Coming Soon", raising excitement.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay confirmed certification, sharing film's new
  • This marks Vijay's final film before his political career.

Months after its release was pushed indefinitely, Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been awarded an A certificate, ending months of uncertainty surrounding its release. The certification has renewed excitement among fans, who have been waiting for an official update since the film missed its original Pongal release. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is regarded as Vijay's final film before stepping away from acting to focus on politics. The film is now expected to arrive in theatres later this month.

Vijay Shares 'Certified' Poster

Soon after the CBFC certification was confirmed, Vijay shared a new poster of Jana Nayagan on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. The poster features the words "Certified" and "Coming Soon", signalling that the long wait for the film is finally nearing its end. The update has generated fresh excitement among fans, who had been awaiting an official confirmation after months of speculation over the film's release.

CBFC Clears Jana Nayagan

According to the CBFC's official website, Jana Nayagan was granted an A certificate on Thursday. The certification details also reveal a runtime of 183 minutes, taking the film's length to just over three hours. However, the board is yet to upload the official cut list.

The film had originally been submitted for certification in December 2025 and was reportedly expected to receive a U/A 16+ certificate. Reports suggested that objections raised by a member of the examining committee led to the film being referred to a revision committee, significantly delaying the certification process. The prolonged wait forced the makers to postpone the release, leaving Vijay's fans disappointed for several months.

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Vijay's Farewell Film

Directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final appearance as an actor before his full-time political career. Produced on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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The delay in the film's release coincided with Vijay's successful political journey. Earlier this year, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, secured victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, making him Chief Minister in his first electoral contest.

Originally planned as Vijay's farewell before entering politics, Jana Nayagan has now become far more than a film release. With its certification complete and the actor confirming the update through a new poster, anticipation has once again reached its peak. With the CBFC hurdle finally behind it, Jana Nayagan is set to move towards its theatrical release. As Vijay's last film before his political chapter begins, the project remains one of the most anticipated releases in Tamil cinema.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the certification status of Jana Nayagan?

Thalapathy Vijay's film, Jana Nayagan, has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This clearance resolves months of uncertainty surrounding its release.

Why was the release of Jana Nayagan delayed?

The film's release was delayed because objections from an examining committee member led to it being referred to a revision committee. This prolonged the certification process significantly.

When is Jana Nayagan expected to be released?

Following its CBFC certification, Jana Nayagan is now expected to arrive in theatres later this month. It had originally missed its Pongal release.

What is the significance of Jana Nayagan for Thalapathy Vijay?

Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay's final appearance as an actor before he steps away from acting to focus on his political career. He recently became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay H Vinoth KVN Productions Jana Nayagan CBFC Jana Nayagan Certified Vijay Farewell Film Jana Nayagan Runtime
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