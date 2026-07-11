Vijay Drops Fresh Jana Nayagan Poster; Internet Can't Keep Calm Over The Big Update

Months after its release was pushed indefinitely, Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been awarded an A certificate, ending months of uncertainty surrounding its release. The certification has renewed excitement among fans, who have been waiting for an official update since the film missed its original Pongal release. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is regarded as Vijay's final film before stepping away from acting to focus on politics. The film is now expected to arrive in theatres later this month.

Vijay Shares 'Certified' Poster

Soon after the CBFC certification was confirmed, Vijay shared a new poster of Jana Nayagan on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. The poster features the words "Certified" and "Coming Soon", signalling that the long wait for the film is finally nearing its end. The update has generated fresh excitement among fans, who had been awaiting an official confirmation after months of speculation over the film's release.

CBFC Clears Jana Nayagan

According to the CBFC's official website, Jana Nayagan was granted an A certificate on Thursday. The certification details also reveal a runtime of 183 minutes, taking the film's length to just over three hours. However, the board is yet to upload the official cut list.

The film had originally been submitted for certification in December 2025 and was reportedly expected to receive a U/A 16+ certificate. Reports suggested that objections raised by a member of the examining committee led to the film being referred to a revision committee, significantly delaying the certification process. The prolonged wait forced the makers to postpone the release, leaving Vijay's fans disappointed for several months.

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed From ZEE5 Internationally Days After India Takedown

Vijay's Farewell Film

Directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final appearance as an actor before his full-time political career. Produced on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ | Rajpal Yadav Won’t Go To Jail Immediately; Delhi HC Grants Two-Month Stay On Sentence

The delay in the film's release coincided with Vijay's successful political journey. Earlier this year, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, secured victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, making him Chief Minister in his first electoral contest.

Originally planned as Vijay's farewell before entering politics, Jana Nayagan has now become far more than a film release. With its certification complete and the actor confirming the update through a new poster, anticipation has once again reached its peak. With the CBFC hurdle finally behind it, Jana Nayagan is set to move towards its theatrical release. As Vijay's last film before his political chapter begins, the project remains one of the most anticipated releases in Tamil cinema.