Thalapathy Vijay's film, Jana Nayagan, has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This clearance resolves months of uncertainty surrounding its release.
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Vijay Drops Fresh Jana Nayagan Poster; Internet Can't Keep Calm Over The Big Update
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally received CBFC clearance with an A certificate after months of delay. The actor also shared a new poster reading "Certified" and "Coming Soon", raising excitement.
- Vijay confirmed certification, sharing film's new
- This marks Vijay's final film before his political career.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the certification status of Jana Nayagan?
Why was the release of Jana Nayagan delayed?
The film's release was delayed because objections from an examining committee member led to it being referred to a revision committee. This prolonged the certification process significantly.
When is Jana Nayagan expected to be released?
Following its CBFC certification, Jana Nayagan is now expected to arrive in theatres later this month. It had originally missed its Pongal release.
What is the significance of Jana Nayagan for Thalapathy Vijay?
Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay's final appearance as an actor before he steps away from acting to focus on his political career. He recently became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
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