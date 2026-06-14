Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chiranjeevi praised Peddi, Ram Charan's acting; expressed fatherly pride.

Megastar compared Peddi's impact to Dangal and Chak De!

Action director Sham Kaushal compared Charan's dedication to Aamir.

Peddi grossed ₹296.53 crore worldwide, showing significant success.

The success of Peddi continues to spark conversations across the film industry, even amid backlash. Now, veteran star Chiranjeevi has offered high praise for both the film and his son Ram Charan.During a special interaction with the film’s team, the megastar reflected on the impact of the sports drama, director Buchi Babu Sana’s vision and Charan’s widely appreciated performance.

The discussions were also about the comparisons between Peddi and Dangal, a connection that has surfaced multiple times since the film’s release.

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Chiranjeevi Reacts To Praise For Ram Charan

Speaking candidly to Vriddhi Cinemas about the response to Peddi, Chiranjeevi revealed that many people have told him that Ram Charan has delivered one of the strongest performances of his career.

He said, "People are saying that Ram Charan has surpassed Chiranjeevi in Peddi. As a father, I feel proud and delighted. But as an actor, it is a little difficult to accept. Watching my son's performance gave me immense joy and pride."

Why Dangal and Chak De! India Came Up

While discussing sports-based films, Chiranjeevi admitted that he has long admired projects that combine strong storytelling with emotionally engaging performances.

Referring to Chak De! India and Dangal, he said such films had often made him wish similar scripts had come his way during his own career.

The actor said, "I told him, 'Why wouldn't I do such films if they come to me? I have the capability and confidence to perform in them. But such stories have to come my way first.' When films like Dangal and Chak De! India came out in Hindi, I admired those performances and wished such stories would come to me. But directors have to bring that kind of content. Now Peddi has arrived in a similar sports backdrop."

Chiranjeevi added that he was pleased to see Ram Charan land a role that offered such a strong dramatic foundation.

Chiranjeevi Isn't the First to Compare Peddi With Dangal

This is not the first time Peddi has drawn comparisons with Dangal.

Earlier, veteran action director Sham Kaushal talked about Ram Charan’s commitment to the film and likened it to the dedication shown by Aamir Khan during the making of Dangal.

Speaking about the two actors, Kaushal said, "I think the level of commitment shown by actors Ram Charan and Aamir Khan is remarkable. With Aamir Khan in 'Dangal', we first shot the father's role, and, within five months, he completely transformed himself physically. It is the same kind of commitment as Ram Charan."

According to the stunt director, both performers displayed extraordinary discipline and commitment while preparing for physically demanding roles.

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Peddi Box Office Performance

Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that Peddi has amassed worldwide gross earnings of Rs 296.53 crore so far, including Rs 245.53 crore from India and Rs 51 crore from overseas markets.

The film's India net collection currently stands at Rs 206.80 crore