Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Lands In Legal Trouble As Kerala Farmer Alleges Number Plate Misuse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 faces legal dispute over unauthorized vehicle number.

Kerala resident claims his vehicle number used without consent.

Complainant fears legal, personal issues due to film's usage.

While Drishyam 3 continues its impressive run in cinemas, the blockbuster has now become the subject of an unexpected legal dispute.

A resident of Kerala's Idukki district has approached the authorities, claiming that the registration number of his personal vehicle was featured in the film without his consent. The complaint has brought the makers of the Mohanlal-led thriller under scrutiny even as the film enjoys strong box-office momentum.

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Complaint Filed Against Film's Makers

Rajeev, a resident of Kunchithanny in Idukki, has lodged a complaint with the Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police against producer Antony Perumbavoor, director Jeethu Joseph and other members of the production team.

According to the complaint, the registration number assigned to Rajeev's vehicle was allegedly displayed as the number plate of a vehicle associated with the film's lead character, portrayed by Mohanlal.

To support his allegation, Rajeev submitted a copy of his vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC) and requested that every scene featuring the registration number be removed from the film.

The complainant also alleged that he was never informed or consulted before the registration number was used in the movie.

Vehicle Owner Expresses Concerns

Rajeev argued that the use of the number plate without his knowledge could potentially create legal and personal complications.

He believes that any future incidents linked to the vehicle number shown on screen could result in confusion and unnecessary difficulties for the actual owner of the registration.

“Now, with the film getting traction, people who saw the film have started reacting, seeing my vehicle as a ‘Drishyam’ vehicle. Mostly these comments have come from the new generation,” said Rajeev.

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Drishyam 3 Continues Strong Box Office Run

Apart from Mohanlal, the film features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique, Murali Gopy and Asha Sharath in significant roles.

Drishyam 3 marks the third chapter in the hugely successful franchise that began with Drishyam in 2013 and continued with Drishyam 2 in 2021.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has earned Rs 236.59 crore globally so far.

The film currently stands as the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time. It trails Manjummel Boys (Rs 241.03 crore), L2: Empuraan (Rs 266.81 crore) and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Rs 303.86 crore), further cementing its position as one of the industry's biggest commercial successes.

(With inputs from IANS)