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English NewsCitiesNEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar; Family Cites Low Exam Score

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar; Family Cites Low Exam Score

Holding the government responsible for the circumstances surrounding her death, Lanka demanded strict action against those allegedly involved in the NEET paper leak case.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 08:36 AM (IST)

Ahilyanagar: A NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide after scoring lower than expected in the medical entrance examination in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, according to her family.

The deceased, identified as Ankita Sangale, was a resident of Jalalpur village in Karjat taluka. Family members claimed she was under severe mental stress after securing 166 marks in the NEET examination, which they said fell short of her expectations.

According to the family, Ankita had been studying in a separate room at home on Saturday. When they did not hear any movement or response from her for a long time, they entered the room and found that she had allegedly died by suicide.

The police were informed immediately after the incident. Based on a complaint lodged by her relative, Anna Sangale, police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation.

The family has maintained that Ankita's disappointment over her NEET score drove her to take the extreme step. They said she had been emotionally distressed after the results were declared and was struggling to cope with the outcome.

Leader Demands Action In NEET Paper Leak Case

Following the incident, Nilesh Lanka visited Ankita's family to offer his condolences.

Holding the government responsible for the circumstances surrounding her death, Lanka demanded strict action against those allegedly involved in the NEET paper leak case.

He also called for a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder to be registered against those found responsible for the alleged paper leak, claiming that Ankita had performed well in tests conducted before the alleged leak but ultimately scored only 166 marks in the examination.

Police have not linked the death to the alleged NEET paper leak, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

 

Published at : 27 Jul 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Maharashtra Maharashtra' Ahilyanagar
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