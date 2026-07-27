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English NewsCities2 Killed, 7 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees From Amritsar Overturns In Himachal's Bilaspur

2 Killed, 7 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees From Amritsar Overturns In Himachal's Bilaspur

The private bus, carrying 35 pilgrims from Punjab's Amritsar, overturned near Shahtalai while returning from the Baba Balak Nath Temple. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 07:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pilgrim bus overturned; two killed, seven injured in Bilaspur.
  • Driver lost control near Shahtalai; bus carried 35 passengers.
  • Seriously injured referred to PGI Chandigarh, Medical College Hamirpur.
  • District administration is investigating the accident's exact cause.

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Two pilgrims were killed, and seven others sustained injuries after a private bus carrying devotees overturned near Shahtalai in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.
 


 The bus, carrying 35 passengers from Amritsar, Punjab, was returning from the Baba Balak Nath Temple in Deotsidh and Shahtalai when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
 


 Giving details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar, stated that two pilgrims succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Barsar Hospital.
 


 "A total of 35 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Following the accident, teams from the district administration, police, and health department reached the spot immediately and started relief and rescue operations," Kumar said.
 


 Detailing the condition of the injured, the Deputy Commissioner informed that three passengers are in serious condition.
 


 "Three passengers were seriously injured in the accident. Among them, one injured person has been referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to Medical College Hamirpur. Additionally, four passengers sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at Barsar Hospital," he added.
 


 The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration is constantly monitoring the entire situation and that the administration's priority is to ensure the best possible treatment for all the injured.
 


 "Prompt medical facilities are being provided to the injured, and all possible assistance is being rendered to the affected passengers and their families."
 


 He further added that the cause of the accident is being investigated. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Shahtalai in Bilaspur district?

A private bus carrying pilgrims overturned near Shahtalai, Himachal Pradesh. This incident resulted in fatalities and injuries.

How many people were affected by the bus accident?

Two pilgrims were killed, and seven others sustained injuries in the bus accident. A total of 35 passengers were on board the bus.

Where were the bus passengers traveling from?

The 35 passengers were from Amritsar, Punjab, and were returning from the Baba Balak Nath Temple in Deotsidh and Shahtalai.

What is the condition of the injured passengers?

Three passengers are in serious condition, with one referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to Medical College Hamirpur. Four others have minor injuries.

Published at : 27 Jul 2026 07:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amritsar Bilaspur HIMACHAL PRADESH
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