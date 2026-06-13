Ikka OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Courtroom thriller, Ikka will start streaming on July 10.

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite after 29 years.

Deol plays lawyer defending a murder accused he opposed.

The film explores themes of justice and personal accountability.

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's courtroom thriller Ikka, finally has a release date. The two actors, who last shared screen space in Border, are set to reunite nearly three decades later in Ikka, an intense courtroom drama directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. Netflix has now confirmed that the film will begin streaming on July 10, bringing a gripping legal battle to audiences worldwide.

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Netflix Announces Ikka Release Date

The streaming giant shared the announcement on social media along with the film’s official poster, offering viewers a first look at the much-anticipated drama.

The caption read, “Tareekh aa gayi hai. Kanoon ke khel mein ikka jald utrega. Watch Ikka, out 10 July, only on Netflix."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Ikka will premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 10, 2026. The courtroom thriller stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

What Is Ikka About?

At the centre of Ikka is a highly respected lawyer portrayed by Sunny Deol. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is compelled to defend a murder accused, played by Akshaye Khanna—a man whose career he had once publicly dismantled.

The case drags painful memories back into the spotlight and places the lawyer in an impossible position. As the trial progresses, he finds himself forced to question his beliefs, navigate moral grey areas and make difficult choices that could cost him everything he values.

The story explores themes of justice, personal accountability and the consequences of standing by one's principles when the stakes are at their highest.

Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Face Off Again

The film carries added significance as it marks the on-screen reunion of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna after 29 years. Their last collaboration came in the 1997 war drama Border, which remains one of Hindi cinema’s most recognised films.

This time, however, the actors find themselves on opposing sides of a deeply personal legal conflict, setting the stage for an intense confrontation.

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Strong Supporting Cast Adds Depth

Beyond its lead stars, Ikka features a notable ensemble cast.

Tillotama Shome plays a determined public prosecutor committed to ensuring justice is served, while Dia Mirza appears as a devoted wife and mother trying to hold her family together amid growing uncertainty.

The film also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in key roles.