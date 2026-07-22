Naseeruddin Shah shared an emotional video after the alleged police action against students during the CJP-led ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in Delhi. In the video, Shah compared the Delhi Police to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, saying they reminded him of officers with “masks on their faces and sticks in their hands”. He also urged the students not to lose hope and assured them of his support.

Naseeruddin Shah On ‘Zulm’ Against Students

“I, Naseeruddin Shah, would like to say two things to all of you. The first thing is that if an ignorant person leads this country, then his heart will want the whole country to become as ignorant, incomprehensible, and merciless as he is,” he said in a video on social media.

The actor went on to say that, despite completing two acting courses, some of his greatest lessons came from the students he had taught over the years.

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“Even though I have completed two different courses of acting at the National Institute of the Arts and the Pune Film Institute, the most I have learnt about acting is from those students whom I have tried to teach. I am very sympathetic to them. I give them thousands of blessings with every breath, and I greet them on every Teacher’s Day. Right now, my heart is full, and I am opening it with anger to see how these children are being treated with cruelty by those goons who remind me of the American ICE agents with masks on their faces and sticks in their hands. Think about your children sometime and think that you, too, will meet your end one day. I would like to tell all these children not to lose hope,” he further expressed.

Towards the end of the video, he said, “Many people are sympathetic to you. Many people are with you. Keep fighting. I have always had hope from the youth of our country, and now that hope has been reawakened. Keep fighting. We are all with you. All I want to say to the government of this country is sab yaad rakha jaega.”



Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah shares a video, fuming about the way youth were beaten up yesterday in Delhi. He reminds the government, “Sab yaad rakha jayega”



Thank you sir for your voice and solidarity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pDmp2G4U3R — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026

CJP Protest

Over the course of two days, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the students. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, Kunal Kamra and others visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity. In fact, Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj joined the march to Parliament.

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Many more extended their support on social media, including Preity Zinta, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Vir Das, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Pooja Bhatt. They also criticised the police action, urged the government to engage in dialogue with the students, and called for greater accountability and reforms in the education system.