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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary; Share Unseen Pics

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary; Share Unseen Pics

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu shared loved-up posts to mark their 10th anniversary.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The couple now has a daughter named Devi.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, April 30. On this special occasion, Karan wished Bipasha in a very romantic way. The actor recently shared a video on his Instagram.

In the video, fans got to see glimpses of many special moments from their journey together. Along with the video, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption, where Karan poured his heart out and praised Bipasha with a lot of love.

Karan Wishes Bipasha On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, April 30. On this special occasion, Karan wished Bipasha in a very romantic way. The actor recently shared a video on his Instagram.

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In the video, fans got to see glimpses of many special moments from their journey together. Along with the video, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption, where Karan poured his heart out and praised Bipasha with a lot of love.

Karan wrote, “You were, you are, and you will always be my everything. You are my every heartbeat, my every breath, my strength, my angel. You are the reason, you give meaning to my existence. Your love is my shield, my superpower. Whatever I am today is only because of you. I love you, my baby. Happy 10th anniversary.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

This is not the first time Karan has openly expressed his love for Bipasha. He never misses a chance to praise her. For those who don’t know, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married on April 28, 2016. They first met on the sets of the film Alone.

Bipasha Says ‘Thankyou For Being Ours’

During the shoot, they became friends, which soon turned into love. After dating for a few years, the couple got married. They now have a daughter named Devi.

Not just Karan, Bipasha also shared a heartfelt post for her husband on their anniversary. She wrote, 10 Years of bliss with the most loving man, God knew what i needed the most. My life revolves around love and simplicity... the small moments ... little joys of life, And you make our life so full of it everyday, Thank you for being ours, Me & Devi are the luckiest girls, Happy 10th Monkeyversary

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Before marrying Bipasha, Karan Singh Grover had been married twice. He first married Shraddha Nigam on December 2, 2008, but they got divorced in 2009. Later, he married Jennifer Winget in 2012, and they separated in 2014.

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On the other hand, before marrying Karan, Bipasha Basu was in a relationship with Bollywood actor John Abraham. They were together for a long time, and fans even thought they would get married. However, their breakup came as a surprise to many.

Even though their past relationships didn’t work out, Karan and Bipasha are now very happy in their married life.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Do Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have any children?

Yes, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have a daughter named Devi.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Karan Singh Grover Bipasha Basu
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