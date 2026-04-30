The husband allegedly killed his wife, a saree seller, and then died by suicide in another room. The incident came to light when their younger son found them dead.
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Saree Seller With 3 Lakh Instagram Followers Killed By Husband, Who Later Dies By Suicide
The woman had a saree shop in Chennai, which she promoted through Instagram. Her Instagram page has over 3 lakh followers.
- Chennai husband fatally attacks wife, then dies by suicide.
- Disputes led to separation before reconciliation, then renewed conflict.
- Couple's younger son discovered both parents deceased at home.
- Victim's viral last video promotes her independently built saree business.
A saree seller was killed by her husband in Chennai, who later died by suicide in another room by hanging himself. The incident came to light after the couple’s younger son returned home following a disturbing text message and found both his parents dead. The deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Subramanian and his 42-year-old wife, Nagalakshmi.
Husband Kills Wife, Then Dies By Suicide
According to police, the couple had frequent disputes and had been living separately at one point. Subramanian had moved to Madurai to stay with a relative. However, the two later reconciled after he apologised for his past behaviour, and they began living together again.
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However, the reconciliation did not last long. The couple reportedly got into another argument, after which Subramanian killed his wife before taking his own life in another room.
Police have sent bodies to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem examination.
Following the incident, the woman’s last video has gone viral on social media. The video was shot inside her saree shop, Sree Sai Silks in Nanganallur, which she had built independently after her separation. She promoted her saree business through Instagram.
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Influencer’s Last Video Goes Viral
Her final video, showing a tutorial for one of the sarees she sold, has gone viral online. In the video, she demonstrates how to wear a “zip and go saree”.
View this post on Instagram
The couple is survived by their two sons - elder son Harish Bharadwaj (21), who is studying medicine in Russia, and younger son Sailash (18), a first-year dentistry student in Chennai.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the saree seller and her husband in Chennai?
What were the circumstances leading up to the incident?
The couple had a history of disputes and had lived separately. While they had reconciled, another argument reportedly led to the husband killing his wife before taking his own life.
Who were the deceased individuals?
The deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Subramanian and his 42-year-old wife, Nagalakshmi.
What is being said about the victim's last video?
The woman's last video, showing a tutorial for a 'zip and go saree' filmed inside her shop, has gone viral on social media.