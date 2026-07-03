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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBharti Singh Birthday: How She Became One Of India's Biggest Comedians

Bharti Singh Birthday: How She Became One Of India's Biggest Comedians

Bharti Singh Birthday: From a childhood marked by poverty to becoming one of India's most loved comedians, Bharti's inspiring journey is a story of resilience, success and determination.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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  • Now successful host, digital creator with 80 crore net worth.

One of India’s most recognisable female comedians, Bharti Singh has carved out a space for herself in the entertainment industry through years of hard work, humour and resilience. Today, she is celebrated for her effortless comic timing and vibrant screen presence, but her journey began in far more challenging circumstances. Born on 3 July 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab, Bharti grew up in a financially struggling household. She was the youngest of three siblings, and life took a difficult turn early on when she lost her father at the age of just two. The responsibility of raising the children fell entirely on her mother, who struggled to make ends meet.

A Childhood Marked By Struggle And Sacrifice

In various interviews, including a candid conversation with actor Neena Gupta, Bharti has spoken about the hardships her family endured. There were days when even basic meals were uncertain, and her mother often had to raise three children alone under extremely difficult conditions. At one point, her siblings were forced to give up their education, and the family sometimes survived on simple meals like salt and roti.

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These early struggles shaped Bharti’s outlook on life and became the foundation of her determination to succeed against all odds.

Reality TV Breakthrough To Comedy Stardom

Bharti began her television journey in 2008 with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where she may not have won the title but emerged as one of the most memorable contestants, finishing as runner-up. From there, her career steadily rose, with appearances on popular shows such as Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Classes, earning her the tag of India’s “Comedy Queen”.

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Over the years, she has also become a successful host and digital creator. According to reports, Bharti Singh’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 80 crore, with income streams spanning television and YouTube. In a conversation with Raj Shamani, she revealed that nearly 40% of her earnings come from YouTube, while the remaining 60% is generated through television projects.

From hardship to household fame, Bharti Singh’s journey remains one of the most inspiring success stories in Indian entertainment today.

Frequently Asked Questions

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Bharti Singh is widely recognised as

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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