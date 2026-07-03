Pritam And Pedro Review: 404 Error - Boredom Not Found In Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT Debut

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most important filmmakers in Indian cinema. He hasn’t just made films - he has changed the way we look at cinema, taught audiences valuable lessons, and delivered stories that have stayed with us for years. Now, Hirani has stepped into the world of web series with his debut show, Pritam And Pedro, which will stream on JioHotstar from July 3.

The series explores the world of hacking and cybercrime. In today’s digital age, we all use smartphones and Internet banking, and children spend hours playing online games. Through his signature storytelling style, Rajkumar Hirani attempts to show how these everyday technologies can either improve our lives or completely ruin them.

Pritam And Pedro Story

The story revolves around Pritam and Pedro. Pedro, played by Arshad Warsi, is a police officer working in the Crime Branch. However, when he fails to recover the stolen phone of a politician’s wife, he is transferred to the Cyber Crime Department. Pedro desperately wants to return to the Crime Branch because he has little interest in cybercrime and knows very little about technology.

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On the other hand, Pritam is a young vacuum cleaner salesman who also happens to be an exceptionally talented hacker.

How Pritam and Pedro cross paths, how the same politician’s child suddenly goes missing, and what connection both of them have with the case form the crux of the story. The arrival of Martin, played by Vikrant Massey, adds another exciting layer to the narrative. To discover how all these pieces fit together, you’ll have to watch the series.

How Is The Series?

This is unmistakably a Rajkumar Hirani creation, with his signature style visible throughout. Initially, the series may seem fairly straightforward, almost simplistic in its storytelling. However, from the third episode onwards, it takes an unexpected turn, delivering twists that genuinely surprise you.

One of the biggest strengths of the show is its restraint. There is no unnecessary suspense music or exaggerated action designed to create artificial tension. Instead, Hirani allows the story to unfold naturally. One subplot leads to another; fresh revelations keep emerging, and the audience remains invested throughout.

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The series also serves as a wake-up call. We all carry smartphones, use Internet banking, and have children playing online games at home. It subtly reminds viewers how vulnerable we can be in the digital world.

The makers have also avoided stretching the story unnecessarily. The series consists of just six episodes, each running for around 30–35 minutes, and remains engaging throughout. The final three episodes are particularly gripping, while the last episode is exceptional. Just when you think the story has concluded, Rajkumar Hirani once again leaves the audience with a meaningful message - something he has always excelled at.

Performances

Arshad Warsi delivers an outstanding performance as Pedro. He perfectly portrays a police officer who understands conventional crime but finds himself completely out of his depth in the world of technology. His confusion and vulnerability feel authentic and relatable.

Vir Hirani, Rajkumar Hirani’s son, also leaves a strong impression. He has a commanding voice and an impressive screen presence. Having already directed a film at the age of 14 and acted previously, Vir appears remarkably confident. Holding his own opposite seasoned actors like Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey is no easy feat, yet he does so convincingly. After this series, his future as an actor certainly looks promising.

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Vikrant Massey is exceptional as Martin. In fact, after watching the series, one might feel it should have been titled “Pritam, Pedro Aur Martin”. Although he isn’t mentioned in the title, he brings so much depth to his character that he leaves a lasting impression.

Boman Irani appears in a brief but important role, while Mona Singh, despite limited screen time, makes her presence felt. The cameos by Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Dutt are entertaining and add to the show's charm.

The rest of the supporting cast also performs admirably, with every actor fitting naturally into their respective roles.

Writing And Direction

The series is created by Rajkumar Hirani. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Abhijat Joshi, Swanand Kirkire, Suyash Trivedi, Amit Dubey, Pranjal Saxena, and Rajkumar Hirani himself.

The series is directed by Avinash Arun, who does an excellent job. The writing is one of the show's biggest strengths. The first three episodes deliberately keep things simple because the real suspense has been reserved for the latter half.

Beyond entertainment, the series informs, educates, and raises awareness about cybercrime and digital safety.

The soundtrack also deserves special mention. One song, in particular, is beautifully composed and is used repeatedly throughout the series. It effectively connects several important moments in the story, helping strengthen the emotional and narrative flow.

Verdict

Overall, this is a Rajkumar Hirani series, and that alone makes it worth watching.