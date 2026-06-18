A civil court in Bengaluru has directed social media giants X, Google and Meta to restrict access to content alleged to be defamatory towards Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. The interim order, issued earlier this month, extends legal protection against the circulation of specific online material and will remain in effect until the next hearing scheduled for July 24.

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Court Expands Earlier Injunction

The directive was issued on June 11 by the XVI Additional City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru. The court partially modified an earlier interim injunction granted on June 10 after Pawan Kalyan sought the inclusion of specific online links and URLs that were allegedly carrying defamatory material.

According to the order, social media platforms and individuals operating through them have been restrained from publishing, republishing, broadcasting, transmitting, uploading or displaying content identified in the case as defamatory.

As cited in court records, "Defendant No.1 to 3 and all persons claiming through them including their servants, agents are hereby directed not to publish, republish, broadcast, transmit, upload or display any statement, article or allegations, videos against the Plaintiff in any manner in the impugned content sources described in the schedule A to the plaint till next date of hearing."

Lawsuit Filed Against Social Media Platforms

The case was initiated by Pawan Kalyan against X Corp, Google LLC, Meta and unidentified individuals listed as John Doe defendants. The legal action came amid widespread discussions on social media relating to allegations of land and lake encroachment in Telangana's Janwada area.

Senior Counsel Dr Arun Shyam M represented Kalyan before the trial court and argued for protection against the circulation of content that allegedly harmed his reputation.

The court had initially granted an ad interim injunction preventing the defendants from publishing or sharing material considered defamatory. Following that order, Kalyan requested a modification so that specific links hosting such content would also be covered.

Allegations Linked To Land Encroachment Claims

Court documents noted that the disputed content included articles, statements and videos carrying various allegations against the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, including claims connected to the alleged encroachment of public land and water bodies.

After examining the matter, the court observed that expanding the earlier order was necessary to ensure the injunction was effectively implemented.

As a result, the protection was extended to include identified URLs and online sources cited by Kalyan in his petition.

Court Restrains Publication Of Further Material

The Bengaluru court also directed X Corp, Google India and Meta Platforms to refrain from hosting, publishing, broadcasting or uploading any allegedly defamatory statements, allegations, publications or video clips relating to Kalyan until the next hearing.

In its observations, the court stated, "No material related to the disputed links concerning allegations of encroachment on government land and water bodies (lakes) should be shared publicly."

During the proceedings, counsel representing the petitioner said, "However, he has crores of followers on social media, and false news against him is spreading widely within a few minutes, causing huge damage to his honor and personality. Therefore, a restraining order be imposed."

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Next Hearing On July 24

With the modified injunction now in place, the court has directed that the specified online content remain blocked while the matter continues to be heard. The case is scheduled to return before the Bengaluru court on July 24, 2026, when further proceedings will take place.