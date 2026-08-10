Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Piyush Mishra questioned Naseeruddin Shah's silence on JPSC protests.

Shah previously criticized film industry's silence on CJP protests.

Ranchi students protest alleged recruitment irregularities, now entering third week.

Government assured action, three JPSC members resigned amid CID probe.

Actor Piyush Mishra, who is known for his work in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ franchise, ‘Tamasha’, ‘Gulaal’ and others has made a snide remark at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his silence at the JPSC protests in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Piyush joined the protesting students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi to address their pain and suffering.

Reacting to the veteran actor’s remarks during the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar last month, Piyush said, “Naseer Sahab, you had said during the CJP protest that some people from the film industry weren’t speaking up for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar, you said those who have bones in their mouths, they don't speak. With all due respect, I would like to ask you, where are the other dogs who can’t speak?”

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Actor and Singer Piyush Mishra says, "...Interacting with you all today has been truly enjoyable. That's why I came here again today... Government has to govern. That's why they proceed with caution... They are trying to maintain peace... You all… pic.twitter.com/PYwvVdgy06 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah had told The Wire, “They'll do it when their conscience tells them to. There's a saying: a dog with a bone in its mouth can't bark. As soon as the bone drops out of their mouth, or it breaks their teeth, then they will bark”.

Meanwhile, the JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi has entered its third week, with students continuing their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protesters, gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and an independent probe, either by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges. Several aspirants have also undertaken hunger strikes. Multiple rounds of talks with the Jharkhand government have so far failed to resolve the deadlock.

The government has assured students that their concerns will be examined, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren has stressed dialogue and transparency. 3 JPSC members have resigned amid a CID probe into alleged irregularities.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)