Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ravi Kishan's yoga video sparked 'Gutkhasan' meme online.

Viral video showed him possibly chewing, drawing humorous online reactions.

Kishan previously stressed meditation after actress Sanchita Ugale's death.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a video of him participating in a yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day went viral. Recorded during public events in Gorakhpur, the clip quickly attracted attention online, with many users claiming the actor appeared to be chewing something while performing yoga postures. Before long, social media had coined a new term, “Gutkhasan," turning the moment into one of the internet’s latest meme sensations.

ALSO READ: 'Suicide Sabse Bada Paap Hai': Ravi Kishan Reacts To Sanchita Ugale's Death; Stresses Importance Of Meditation

Yoga Session Turns Into Social Media Talking Point

Ravi Kishan, one of the busiest faces in Hindi cinema and a prominent political figure, took part in yoga programmes organised in different locations across Gorakhpur ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

While the events were intended to promote yoga and wellness, a video from the sessions soon began circulating widely online. Viewers focused less on the asanas and more on what they believed the actor was chewing throughout the practice. As clips spread across platforms, reactions poured in, ranging from playful humour to criticism and speculation.

Internet Reacts To Viral Clip

As the video continued to circulate, users flooded social media with humorous observations and sarcastic comments.

One user said, "When these guys came to do yoga, did no one tell them not to spit?"

Another wrote, "He's thinking, 'How did I get stuck in this for a one-day performance?"

A third user joked, "Ravi ki ka Subha ka guthka humari chai hai bhaiyo. Hence ravi kishan ji having a tea. Koi kuch nahi bolega"

One more commented, "People will say what they want to say; that's what people do."

Another added, "Gutkhasan kar rahe honge."

ALSO READ: 'Thank God Yeh Film Aayi': Ravi Kishan Says 'Maa Behen' Helped Triptii Drimri Move Beyond Her 'Animal' Image

Ravi Kishan Stresses Importance Of Meditation After Sanchita Ugale's Death

Before his yoga video became the subject of online discussion, Ravi Kishan had spoken about the importance of meditation, spirituality and emotional resilience in the wake of television actor Sanchita Ugale’s death. Speaking to PTI, the actor-politician described the incident as deeply unfortunate and urged young people to build inner strength through spiritual practices to better cope with life's challenges.

He said, “Isiliye meditation zaroori hai, adhyatma zaroori hai, puja paath zaroori hai, thoda shaktiyan milti hai. Sukh dukh to aate rehte hai, vo aate rahenge. Aisa koi vyakti nahi hai jo dukhi nahi hai, chintan nahi hai jisko. Lekin zinda bhi rehna hai.” [That's why meditation is important, spirituality is important, and prayer is important, they give you inner strength. Happiness and sorrow are a part of life, and they will keep coming. There is no person who doesn't face pain or worries. But despite everything, you have to keep living.]