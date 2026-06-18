Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra face backlash over 'Rs 370 Biryani' remarks.

Jangra's comment about recovering biryani cost sparked widespread debate.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell registered FIR; Aniruddhacharya criticised

Both More and Jangra have since issued public apologies.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra continue to face intense criticism over the now-viral ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ controversy. The issue has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users condemning comments made during a crowd-work segment from one of More’s comedy shows.

As the backlash grows, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell have reportedly registered an FIR against both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra. The controversy has now drawn reactions from several public figures, including spiritual storyteller Aniruddhacharya, who strongly criticised the incident and what he described as the increasing normalisation of “vulgar comedy”.

Aniruddhacharya Questions Impact On Young Audiences

Reacting to the controversy, Aniruddhacharya expressed concern about the kind of messages being promoted under the guise of comedy. He argued that jokes centred around recovering the cost of a meal from a woman could send the wrong message to young people.

“Nowadays, inappropriate things are being passed off as comedy,” he said, before adding, “A boy openly said that since he spent Rs 370 on biryani for a girl, he would recover that money from her. When such vulgar comedy is served to society, what impact will it have on our country's youth? Young people may start thinking about how to recover the money they spent on a girl after buying her a Rs 370 biryani.”

He further said, “That boy wanted to rape the girl under the pretext of recovering those Rs 370. He wanted to violate her dignity. I want to ask whether such a disgusting mindset is good for our country and society. Absolutely not. The unfortunate part is that no one is stopping this obscenity being passed off as comedy.”

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The spiritual leader further alleged that the mindset reflected in the remarks was deeply troubling and raised questions about whether such content should be accepted as entertainment. He also criticised what he sees as a lack of accountability for comedy that crosses ethical boundaries.

Aniruddhacharya went on to question sections of the media, arguing that spiritual leaders often face scrutiny when speaking about social values, while controversial remarks made in entertainment spaces do not receive the same level of criticism.

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According to him, religious figures who advocate discipline and traditional values are frequently challenged, whereas content that he believes negatively impacts society is often overlooked.

What Is The Rs 370 Biryani Controversy?

The controversy stems from a viral clip from one of Pranit More’s crowd-work comedy shows. During an interaction with the audience, Himanshu Jangra spoke about a date and made remarks related to spending Rs 370 on biryani. The comments quickly sparked outrage online, with many social media users accusing the pair of promoting problematic attitudes.

The clip has since generated widespread debate, leading to criticism directed at both More and Jangra. Amid the growing backlash, both individuals have already issued public apologies regarding the matter.