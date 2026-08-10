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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss Fame Lopamudra Raaut’s Rs 1 Crore Santacruz Home Theft Cracked, Accused Held After CCTV Trail

Bigg Boss Fame Lopamudra Raaut’s Rs 1 Crore Santacruz Home Theft Cracked, Accused Held After CCTV Trail

The Rs 1 crore theft at Lopamudra Raut’s Santacruz home was carried out while she was away. The accused allegedly entered the house through a ventilator.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police solved Lopamudra Raaut's theft, arresting the main accused.
  • Accused stole cash, gold from actress's unattended residence.
  • Seventy-six lakh rupees of stolen property recovered.

The theft case at Bigg Boss-fame actress Lopamudra Raaut’s residence in Mumbai’s Santacruz has been solved. The police arrested the main accused after examining CCTV footage from the area and tracking the suspect’s movements. The police have also recovered stolen property worth around Rs 76 lakh.

26-Year-Old Accused Arrested From Bihar

The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Chandan Kamlesh Mukhiya, a native of Bihar. According to the investigation, Mukhiya allegedly targeted Raaut’s residence while she was away from the city between June 20 and July 27.

Cash, gold jewellery and gold biscuits were reportedly stolen from the actress’ flat during this period.

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The case was cracked in a joint operation by the Santacruz Police and the Local Crime Branch. Investigators examined CCTV footage and traced the accused to Bihar, where he was subsequently arrested. Mumbai Police also tapped his mobile phone records and location data, which pointed investigators to Darbhanga in Bihar. A team then travelled to the district and, with the help of the local police, arrested the accused. 

During the investigation, police also uncovered an alleged attempt by the accused to use the stolen money to purchase land in his sister’s name.

Property worth approximately Rs 76 lakh has been recovered so far. The accused is currently in police custody, while further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen property and establish the full details of the theft.

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More On Theft

According to the police, Mukhiya allegedly conducted a recce of Raut’s residence in July and entered the house through a ventilator after confirming that she was away. Investigators said he had been scouting locked homes across Mumbai before identifying Raut’s residence as a potential target.

He later returned when he found an opportunity to break in and allegedly travelled back to Bihar by train the same day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the theft case at Lopamudra Raaut's residence been resolved?

Yes, the theft case has been solved. Police arrested the main accused, Chandan Kamlesh Mukhiya, and recovered property worth around Rs 76 lakh.

Who is the accused in the theft case?

The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Chandan Kamlesh Mukhiya, a native of Bihar.

What items were stolen from Lopamudra Raaut's flat?

Cash, gold jewellery, and gold biscuits were reportedly stolen from her flat during the theft.

How much stolen property has been recovered?

Property worth approximately Rs 76 lakh has been recovered by the police so far. Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining items.

Published at : 10 Aug 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Santacruz Bigg Boss Breaking News ABP Live Lopamudra Raaut
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