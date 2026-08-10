Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police solved Lopamudra Raaut's theft, arresting the main accused.

Accused stole cash, gold from actress's unattended residence.

Seventy-six lakh rupees of stolen property recovered.

The theft case at Bigg Boss-fame actress Lopamudra Raaut’s residence in Mumbai’s Santacruz has been solved. The police arrested the main accused after examining CCTV footage from the area and tracking the suspect’s movements. The police have also recovered stolen property worth around Rs 76 lakh.

26-Year-Old Accused Arrested From Bihar

The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Chandan Kamlesh Mukhiya, a native of Bihar. According to the investigation, Mukhiya allegedly targeted Raaut’s residence while she was away from the city between June 20 and July 27.

Cash, gold jewellery and gold biscuits were reportedly stolen from the actress’ flat during this period.

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The case was cracked in a joint operation by the Santacruz Police and the Local Crime Branch. Investigators examined CCTV footage and traced the accused to Bihar, where he was subsequently arrested. Mumbai Police also tapped his mobile phone records and location data, which pointed investigators to Darbhanga in Bihar. A team then travelled to the district and, with the help of the local police, arrested the accused.

During the investigation, police also uncovered an alleged attempt by the accused to use the stolen money to purchase land in his sister’s name.

Property worth approximately Rs 76 lakh has been recovered so far. The accused is currently in police custody, while further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen property and establish the full details of the theft.

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According to the police, Mukhiya allegedly conducted a recce of Raut’s residence in July and entered the house through a ventilator after confirming that she was away. Investigators said he had been scouting locked homes across Mumbai before identifying Raut’s residence as a potential target.

He later returned when he found an opportunity to break in and allegedly travelled back to Bihar by train the same day.