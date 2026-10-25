Trump Says US Could Strike Iran Today, Leaves Door Open For 'Beautiful Deal'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump considered Iran attack, also sought big agreement.

Trump claimed US forces severely damaged Iran's military capabilities.

Iran rejected Hormuz proposal for lifting US naval blockade.

US President Donald Trump has said the United States could launch an attack on Iran as soon as the following day, while also leaving open the possibility of reaching what he called a “nice, big, beautiful agreement” with Tehran.

Trump made the remarks while interacting with reporters in Florida on Saturday after casting his ballot in the midterm elections. Asked whether the US would carry out a possible attack on Iran, he said the decision remained uncertain.

"Do you really think I'd tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?" Trump said.

Trump Praises US Military, Claims Iran's Military Capabilities Hit

Defending his administration's approach in West Asia, Trump praised the performance of US forces and claimed they had inflicted significant damage on Iran's military capabilities.

"We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation," he said.

Trump's comments came as the possibility of further military action remained open alongside his stated willingness to pursue an agreement with Tehran.

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Iran Rejects Reported Hormuz Proposal

Meanwhile, Iran has made no new proposal to Pakistani mediators and has rejected a reported offer to the United States involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of the US naval blockade, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Press TV, sources told Tasnim that reports published by a Saudi Arabian outlet about the proposal were "a lie and fabrication".

Trump Says US Could Do Business With Iran's Rivals After Ukraine War

Turning to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved. He also said Washington would do business with both countries once the war ended.

On domestic politics, Trump launched a sharp attack on the Democrats, accusing them of widespread corruption across several cities and states.