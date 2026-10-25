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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Says US Could Strike Iran Today, Leaves Door Open For 'Beautiful Deal'

Trump Says US Could Strike Iran Today, Leaves Door Open For 'Beautiful Deal'

Trump said the US military could attack Iran soon, even as Tehran reportedly rejected a proposal involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US naval blockade.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US President Trump considered Iran attack, also sought big agreement.
  • Trump claimed US forces severely damaged Iran's military capabilities.
  • Iran rejected Hormuz proposal for lifting US naval blockade.

US President Donald Trump has said the United States could launch an attack on Iran as soon as the following day, while also leaving open the possibility of reaching what he called a “nice, big, beautiful agreement” with Tehran.

Trump made the remarks while interacting with reporters in Florida on Saturday after casting his ballot in the midterm elections. Asked whether the US would carry out a possible attack on Iran, he said the decision remained uncertain.

"Do you really think I'd tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?" Trump said.

Trump Praises US Military, Claims Iran's Military Capabilities Hit

Defending his administration's approach in West Asia, Trump praised the performance of US forces and claimed they had inflicted significant damage on Iran's military capabilities.

"We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation," he said.

Trump's comments came as the possibility of further military action remained open alongside his stated willingness to pursue an agreement with Tehran.

ALSO READ: France Protests: Nearly 1,000 Arrested As Clashes Spread Across Cities; Cops Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

Iran Rejects Reported Hormuz Proposal

Meanwhile, Iran has made no new proposal to Pakistani mediators and has rejected a reported offer to the United States involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of the US naval blockade, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Press TV, sources told Tasnim that reports published by a Saudi Arabian outlet about the proposal were "a lie and fabrication". 

Trump Says US Could Do Business With Iran's Rivals After Ukraine War

Turning to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved. He also said Washington would do business with both countries once the war ended.

On domestic politics, Trump launched a sharp attack on the Democrats, accusing them of widespread corruption across several cities and states.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump say about potential US action against Iran?

Donald Trump said the US could attack Iran as soon as the next day, but also left open the possibility of a

What did Trump claim about Iran's military capabilities?

Trump claimed the US military had significantly damaged Iran's capabilities, stating they knocked out every jet fighter and sunk 259 ships. He also asserted Iran was only left with record inflation.

How has Iran responded to recent proposals regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran rejected a reported offer to the US about reopening the Strait of Hormuz for lifting a naval blockade. IRGC-affiliated media called these reports a

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz US Iran Conflict US IRan War
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